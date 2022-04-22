Family strong. After announcing that her father, Bruce Willis, would be stepping away from acting amid his battle with aphasia, Rumer Willis is reliving their sweetest family memories.

The 33-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of the 67-year-old Die Hard star kissing her on the forehead, with the caption “P A P A, via Instagram on Thursday, April 21.

Rumer’s sweet tribute comes weeks after her and her family members — including mom Demi Moore — publicly revealed the Pulp Fiction actor’s health battle.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia” a statement posted via Rumer’s Instagram read on March 30. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The message was signed by Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, along with Moore 59, Rumor and sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the note concluded.

After the Germany native’s health diagnosis made headlines, he was met with onset of support from celebrity friends and family members.

“He was such an incredible acting partner to to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Sarah Paulson, who starred with Bruce in 2019’s Glass, wrote via Instagram comment.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of the Sixth Sense star and The Inside Out actress, who were married between 1987 and 2000. The exes also share daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, and have maintained a close bond in the wake of their divorce. Moore even attended Bruce’s 2009 wedding to the Malta native.

After receiving an influx of well-wishes last month, Scout showed her family’s appreciation with an emotional social media post.

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

