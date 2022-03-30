Sending love. Celebrities including Jamie Lee Curtis, Seth Green and Hilarie Burton are rallying around Bruce Willis and his family amid his aphasia battle.

The Die Hard actor’s loved ones announced on Wednesday, March 30, that he was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which has been “impacting his cognitive abilities.” The condition can be caused by a stroke or head injury or develop with time from a brain tumor or disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Following the onset of symptoms, the Armageddon actor, 67, has chosen to retire from Hollywood, his relatives, including ex-wife Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis, said via an Instagram statement on Wednesday.

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” the statement signed by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, Moore and his children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn, read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The women noted that “this is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.” (Bruce shares Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with Moore, 59, whom he split from in 1998 after more than 10 years together. He shares Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Heming Willis, 43, whom he wed in 2009.)

They explained that the group is “moving through this as a strong family unit,” but wanted to notify Bruce’s fans about his condition, “because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The ladies’ statement concluded: “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Fans and celebrities alike shared their well-wishes for the Sixth Sense actor and the women who have his back via social media.

“Grace and guts! Love to you all!” Curtis, 63, wrote in response to Moore’s Instagram post.

Burton, 39, replied to Rumer’s post, saying, “Sending you big hugs, babe. Xoxoxo.”

Green, for his part, gushed over Bruce’s work as an actor before sending a tweet of support to him and his loved ones. “Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️,” the Family Guy star, 48, wrote.

Scroll down to see more messages of hope and love for Bruce and his family: