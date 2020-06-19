Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Celebrate Her Birthday With Demi Moore and Rumer

Modern family! Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming, celebrated her birthday with a family picnic including his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their daughter Rumer Willis.

The model, 41, shared photos of the festivities in Idaho via Instagram on Thursday, June 18, during which Bruce, 65, Moore, 57, and Rumer, 31, joined her for an outdoor picnic. Heming and the Die Hard star’s daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, were also in attendance. Bruce and Moore’s other daughters Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, were missing from the photos.

“It really was a happy birthday for me,” Heming captioned the post.

Later, the Perfect Stranger star wrapped up her birthday on a hike with Moore and Bruce in tow.

The family — who have been quarantined in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic — celebrated Evelyn’s 6th birthday one month earlier. Rumer shared a sweet video of the clan cheering on her sister as she rode her bike via Instagram.

“I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life. I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th Birthday,” the Empire alum captioned the video.

Bruce had previously quarantined with Moore and their daughters for weeks instead of self-isolating with Heming and their young children. The Malta native explained during an April episode of the “Dopey” podcast that the family was separated because she stayed behind in Los Angeles after Evelyn accidentally stuck herself with a needle. One month later, Heming and her daughters reunited with Bruce and Moore in Idaho.

The Unbreakable actor and Moore were married from 1987 until their split in 2000. The G.I. Jane star opened up about their marriage and eventual divorce in her memoir, Inside Out.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she wrote. “It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

