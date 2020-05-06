Sister goals! Rumer Willis celebrated her sister Evelyn‘s 6th birthday in a sweet tribute as their father, Bruce Willis, finally reunited with his wife, Emma Heming.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 31, posted a video via Instagram on Tuesday, May 5, of Evelyn riding a bike without training wheels — a skill Rumer taught her little sister.

“I taught this little munchkin how to ride a bike and I have never been more proud in my life. I love you to the moon and back Evelyn Penn. Happy 6th Birthday,” the actress captioned the video.

Bruce, 65, shares Evelyn with Heming, 41. The couple — who wed in 2009 — are also the parents of daughter Mabel, 8. The Die Hard star had been quarantined with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, in Idaho for weeks.

However, the blended family reunited together to cheer Evelyn on as she rode her bike across a blacktop. In the clip, Moore, 57, can be seen jumping up and down in excitement.

Heming also shared the video writing, “A big day over here! Not only did the baby of family turn 6, she decided to take those training wheels off 🤗🚴🏼‍♂️💨 #thisis6#proudfamily.”

Bruce made headlines for self-isolating with Moore — whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000 — and their daughters instead of Emma and their young children for weeks. Heming had previously been quarantined in Los Angeles with her kids as they awaited test results after Evelyn accidentally stuck herself with a needle.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” the model explained during a recent episode of the “Dopey” self-help podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Heming revealed that the Sixth Sense star had reunited with her and their kids via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4, where Bruce could be seen enjoying the day with Mabel and Evelyn.