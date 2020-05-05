Bruce Willis Reunites With His Wife After Quarantining With Ex Demi Moore

Home sweet home! Bruce Willis returned to his wife, Emma Heming, and their daughters after spending time in quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

The 41-year-old Malta native celebrated her reunion with the 65-year-old Sixth Sense star with a series of sweet Instagram Stories on Monday, May 4. Heming and Willis enjoyed a day in the sun with their kids, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, ahead of their youngest daughter’s birthday.

“Photo by Mabel,” the Perfect Stranger actress wrote alongside a simple snapshot of herself riding an ATV with her husband and Evelyn perched in front of her. Another photo showed Willis carrying one of his little ones on his shoulders as they walked around a small pond.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the Die Hard actor was quarantined in Idaho with Moore, 57, and their three adult daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. After weeks of speculation, Scout finally revealed the backstory for why her father was social distancing in a different state than Heming.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained during a recent episode of the “Dopey” self-help podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

The Ghost actress and the Looper star were married from 1987 to 2000, and remained friendly over the years despite their split. Willis later tied the knot with Heming in 2009, with his ex-wife there to support their new union. Moore, for her part, was married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013. Having spent extra time with both of her parents during quarantine, Scout reflected on the unique coparenting relationship they’ve had throughout her life.

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us,” she said on the “Dopey” podcast. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”