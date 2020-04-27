Sunday funday! Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, spent some quality time with the couple’s daughters as the Die Hard star continues to quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

Heming, 41, posted a few sweet snaps of herself alongside daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, noting them as her “girl squad.”

The Perfect Stranger actress has been quarantining in Los Angeles with her two daughters, while the 65-year-old Unbreakable actor has been isolating in Sun Valley, Idaho, with Moore, 57, and their three daughters: Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26. During Bruce’s time in Idaho with his former wife and eldest daughters, the bunch bonded with family activities like paint night and dressing up in matching pajamas.

Regarding the quarantine arrangement, Scout explained why Heming and her younger siblings have remained in Los Angeles without Bruce. “My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she said on the “Dopey” podcast on April 17. “[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

In turn, Scout noted that Emma has been “waiting to get the results” back to ensure her daughter is in the clear. She said Bruce left for Idaho “early,” adding, “Travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Bruce and Heming tied the knot in March 2009. When the couple renewed their vows on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2019, Moore was in attendance for the occasion.

Heming honored their 11th wedding anniversary on March 21 by sharing a sweet photo of the couple smiling on an amusement park ride together. “What a ride, kid 🥰 #11YearAnniversary #FriendTillTheEnd,” she captioned the cute Instagram pic, which was liked by Moore.

Meanwhile, Bruce was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000. Since separating, the exes have remained the closest of friends.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” the Sixth Sense actor explained of his friendship with the Ghost actress to Rolling Stone in 2000. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Scroll down to see photos of Heming spending time with her daughters.