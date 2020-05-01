Modern family! Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been a model example for how to quarantine with your former spouse amid the coronavirus pandemic — and according to Instagram, the A-listers have had the best time bonding with their children while doing so.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65, tied the knot in 1987. Eleven years later, they announced their split and finalized their divorce in 2000. During their marriage, the acting pair welcomed three daughters: Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26.

Moore was then married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 until their split was finalized in 2015. The Die Hard actor, for his part, wed Emma Heming Willis in 2009, with whom he shares daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Despite the former couple’s separation, the Ghost actress and Glass actor have remained the closest of friends. In a 2000 interview with Rolling Stone, Bruce opened up about his post-divorce friendship with the Inside Out author.

“I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he shared at the time. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

Moore and Bruce have made headlines for their unconventional choice to quarantine with one another in Sun Valley, Idaho, alongside their daughters. During the isolation period, the bunch have participated in several family bonding activities and even wore matching onesie pajamas.

Many were quick to notice the absence of Bruce’s wife Emma and his youngest daughters. However, the exes’ daughter Scout revealed that there’s a perfectly logical reason why her dad’s family has remained in Los Angeles.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained on the “Dopey” podcast on April 17. “[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

Emma chose to stay behind with her daughters while she’s “waiting to get the results” back from the doctor to ensure the safety of her child. Meanwhile, Bruce headed to Idaho “early.” With the virus’ spread increasing, Scout noted that “travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

