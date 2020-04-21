The backstory! Scout Willis revealed why her dad Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is noticeably missing from their family quarantine in Idaho.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout, 28, explained during a recent episode of the “Dopey” podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Us Weekly confirmed on April 7 that Demi Moore is quarantined with her ex-husband and their daughters, Rumer, 31, Scout, and Tallulah, 26. Scout said on the self-help and comedy podcast that it’s been “so cool” to spend time with her parents and sisters 20 years after their divorce. (Bruce, 65, married Heming, 41, in 2009. The couple share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.)

“It’s been really funny having both my parents at the this house where they, like, raised us,” Scout explained. “It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

When asked about any tense moments, Scout noted that everyone in her immediate family is sober.

“We all know how to communicate so well now because of that,” she said. “I’m in a good place to deal with any emotional intensity that comes up with people.”

Heming sent her husband and his former spouse love after Moore posted a photo of the family of five in matching striped pajamas on April 8 via Instagram.

“Family bonding 💚,” the actress wrote.

Heming replied, “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚.”

Moore, who was also married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, wrote about her amicable relationship with Bruce in her memoir, Inside Out.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she wrote in the book. “It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”