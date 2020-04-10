Happy family! Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming’s life is full of bliss, love and lots of laughs — and they have the photos to prove it.

The Die Hard actor and Malta-born model met in 2007 at a mutual trainer’s gym. They tied the knot two years later at their home in Turks and Caicos in March 2009.

A week later, the lovebirds wed again — the first ceremony wasn’t legally binding — in Beverly Hills.

Heming and Willis welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel Ray, in April 2012, and two years later in May 2014, they celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Evelyn Penn.

The Pulp Fiction star shares his three other daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout, with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he split from in 2000 after 13 years of marriage.

In 2019, Willis and Heming celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary and had the love and support of Moore and all five of the Glass actor’s daughters.

“It was really for [our daughters], to be able to be flower girls, for them to be a part of something that feels kind of monumental,” the mother of two told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2019 of the couple’s renewal. “Ten years felt like a big deal and something fun to celebrate.”

Over the years, the pair have remained strong because they have “a lot of respect for each other, which has really helped build a great foundation,” Heming told Us.

She added that Willis makes her laugh and “always keeps [her] on [her] toes, so it’s fun.”

Throughout their relationship, the couple have successfully learned to run a blended family. When the Moonlighting alum quarantined with his ex-wife and their daughters amid the coronavirus quarantine in early 2020, Heming was fully on board.

“Looking good squad,” the CocoaBaba founder responded to a photo that Tallulah posted on April 7, 2020, of her quarantine crew wearing matching pajamas.

“Love and miss you guys,” the Perfect Stranger actress commented on Moore’s similar photo.

Scroll below to see the couple’s sweetest moments with their kids over the years.