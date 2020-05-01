The family that dances together! Demi Moore and Bruce Willis passed the time in quarantine by goofing around in coordinating outfits.

In a series of Instagram videos posted by their daughter Rumer Willis on Friday, May 1, the exes attempted to do some choreography. “Act like you like each other,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 31, quipped in the first clip.

After Moore, 57, started showing off her moves, the Die Hard star, 65, interjected, “Here’s what we gotta do,” and began counting down. The actors then marched around the house as daughter Tallulah Willis joined in. The family — in matching all-black ensembles — proceeded to dance and sing together as Rumer laughed behind the camera.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress captioned her post, “Update: This is where we are at…”

Tallulah, 26, confirmed on April 6 that the family was self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution,” she replied to an Instagram user at the time. “Please stay inside and wash your hands!”

Days later, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, sent well wishes to the group as she quarantined with the couple’s daughters — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5 — elsewhere. “Love and miss you guys,” the 41-year-old CocoBaba founder commented on Moore’s photo.

Scout Willis explained last month why Heming is not in Idaho with the rest of the family. “My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” the 28-year-old shared on the “Dopey” podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Moore opened up about dealing with fears surrounding the pandemic in a Tuesday, April 28, Instagram video. “It’s OK to feel scared,” she admitted. “That’s pretty normal, and we’re not alone. You’re not alone to feel that way.”

Bruce and the Inside Out author were married from 1987 to 2000. He wed Heming in 2009.