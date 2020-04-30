Fear is normal. Demi Moore revealed what she does to ease her stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think doing little things, like, taking those moments to do thoughtful meditation [is important],” Moore, 57, told her followers in “Homebodies Pt. 2” video posted on her family’s ShopWyllis Instagram on Tuesday, April 28. “Any kind of writing, to get the emotions out and not stuff down your feelings of fear or frustration [is good].”

The mother for three added: “Exercising and letting go [is also key]. We each have our own journey, and we don’t know what that is for someone else.”

Moore, who is quarantining with her ex-husband Bruce Willis and their daughters Rumer Willis, 31, Scout Willis, 28, and Tallulah Willis, 26, noted that everyone’s emotions right now are justified.

“It’s OK to feel scared,” the G.I. Jane actress said. “That’s pretty normal, and we’re not alone. You’re not alone to feel that way.”

The Ghost star sat down with her daughters to talk to their followers about social distancing and admitted that it’s “really scary” knowing that not everyone is taking the health crisis seriously.

Rumer chimed in, saying that she can “only control what I do myself” even it is “heartbreaking” to watch others put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Sometimes I think allowing yourself to let go of any responsibility you have to trying to fix or control the way someone is moving through this process is what you have to do,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.

As the family has been secluded at their Sun Valley, Idaho home, they’ve made time for family bonding. The quarantine crew have done a painting night, started a book club and dressed in matching pajamas all while stuck under one roof.

The entire family, however, isn’t together. Bruce’s wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, have been staying safe in Los Angeles.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout revealed on the “Dopey” podcast on April 17. “[But] my younger sister… [who has] never gotten a talk about not f–king with hypodermic needles … she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot.”

Heming, 41, stayed back to wait for her daughter’s test results while Bruce, 65, went ahead to Idaho. “Travel got crazing and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters,” Scout added.

Bruce and Heming tied the knot in March 2009 and renewed their vows in 2019, which Moore attended.

The Die Hard star was married to Moore from 1987 to 2000. The Indecent Proposal actress went on to wed Ashton Kutcher, but the pair divorced in 2013.