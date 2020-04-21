Still kickin’ it! Bruce Willis enjoyed some quality time with his daughter Tallulah Willis as they continued to quarantine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their family.

“Father,” Tallulah, 26, captioned a selfie with the actor, 65, via Instagram on Monday, April 20.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo relaxed on a couch while Tallulah wore a “Die Harder” T-shirt, a clear reference to the Emmy winner’s 1988 movie Die Hard.

View this post on Instagram father A post shared by tallulah (@buuski) on Apr 20, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, commented on the post, “Love you both so much” with two heart emojis.

Bruce and Tallulah have been self-isolating with Moore, 57, and the former couple’s eldest daughters, Rumer Willis and Scout Willis, for several weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tallulah wrote in an Instagram comment on April 6 that they “made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution.” That same day, she shared a photo of her parents, who divorced in 2000, wearing matching green striped pajamas with Scout, 28, Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, and one of the brood’s dogs. “Chaotic neutral,” the model captioned the post.

Although Heming, 41, is quarantined separately, she has been keeping tabs on her extended family. “Not many can pull that color off!” she commented on Tallulah’s pajama snap. “Lookin good squad.”

In another comment on April 8, the Malta native wrote, “Love and miss you guys.”

Bruce and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000. He married Heming in 2009 and went on to welcome two more daughters: Mabel, now 8, and Evelyn, now 5.

Since their split, the Mortal Thoughts costars have maintained an amicable relationship while coparenting Rumer, 31, Scout and Tallulah. The Ghost actress even attended Bruce and Heming’s wedding vow renewal ceremony in March 2019.

“It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” Moore, who also had marriages with Freddy Moore and Ashton Kutcher, wrote in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out. “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”

