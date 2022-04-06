Bruce Willis and his family are “so honored” by the response from the public after announcing his aphasia diagnosis, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The Armageddon star, 67, and his loved ones are “deeply touched at the sheer outpouring of love and support they’ve received ever since they shared the news,” the insider says.

The Die Hard actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore, were among the individuals who were privy to his health condition before it made headlines last month.

The Germany native’s five children were also looped in early on. Bruce shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with Moore, 59, from whom he split in 1998 after more than 10 years together. After marrying Heming Willis, 43, in 2009, the couple welcomed daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.

“The closest members of his inner circle were all aware of his issue and had been for some time,” the source tells Us, noting that the family’s March 30 social media statement “was about breaking the news to the wider community after it became clear that Bruce needed to step back from his career.”

Going public has provided “a sense of relief in many ways,” the insider says, adding that the Sixth Sense star feels like he’s “got that monkey off his back.”

Now, the Pulp Fiction actor “can proceed with a practical and stress-free routine moving forward,” the source explains.

Last month, Moore joined Bruce’s wife and daughters in revealing that the Moonlighting alum had decided to walk away from acting amid his health battle.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer shared via an Instagram statement at the time, which was also signed by her sisters, mom and stepmom. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The social media upload continued: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Heming Willis, Moore, Scout and Tallulah all shared the same message on their respective accounts, concluding, “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

For more information on Bruce’s health battle, check out the exclusive video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!