Reliving their best memories. Amid the news that Bruce Willis would retire from acting amid his battle with aphasia, daughter Rumer Willis is looking back at their sweetest moments together.

“I love you Daddio, to the 🌙 and Back. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly 😜,” Rumer, 33, captioned a Friday, April 1, throwback Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, and sister Scout Willis as they stuck their tongues out. “I love laughing with you.”

The former Dancing With the Stars champ was met by a flurry of sweet replies, including several heart emojis from stepmother Emma Heming Willis.

“Sending you all so much love. Thank you for sharing all these beautiful photos of your father and your family,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba replied to Rumer’s Friday post.

Thandiwe Newton, for her part, commented, “Adorbs.”

Rumer is the eldest daughter of the Germany native and Demi Moore, who were married between 1987 and 2000. (The exes also share daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.)

The Masked Singer alum’s sweet tribute comes shortly after their family confirmed Bruce would take a step back from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” a statement on Rumer’s Instagram read on Wednesday, March 20. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The statement was signed by Heming Willis, Moore, Rumor, Scout, Tallulah, and youngest daughters Mabel and Evelyn. (Bruce and the former model welcomed their two children together in 2012 and 2014, respectively. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the note concluded.

After the Sixth Sense star’s health condition made headlines, he was supported by a number of celebrity friends and family members.

“He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Sarah Paulson, Bruce’s costar in Glass, wrote via Instagram comment.

Daughter Scout, for her part, opened up about her appreciation for the number of prayers and well wishes their blended family has received.

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

