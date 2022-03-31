Bruce Willis Daughter Scout Reacts to Outpour of Support for Him

Giving thanks. After announcing her father Bruce Willis‘ retirement from acting, Scout Willis expressed her gratitude for the support that others provided their family.

“The exquisite outpouring of love that I am experiencing right now is just blowing me away,” Scout, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 30. “Thank you all for showing up with so much tenderness and stunning love for my daddio and my whole family.”

Earlier that day, the actor’s loved ones confirmed that the Die Hard actor, 67, was stepping away from Hollywood.

“As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia,” an Instagram statement from Bruce’s loved ones read. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The social media news was shared by the Armageddon actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his children. Bruce shares Rumer Willis, Scout and Tallulah Willis with Moore, 59. He also is the father to Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Heming Willis, 43.

The Germany native’s loved ones noted that his medical diagnosis has been “impacting his cognitive abilities” recently. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement concluded. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Shortly after Bruce’s family opened up about the decision, many celebrities offered their support.

Sarah Paulson, who worked with Bruce in Glass, wrote in the comments section, “He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Meghan McCain weighed in on Bruce’s health update, writing, “So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, @justdemi and their entire family during this time. Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”

Seth Green also praised the time he spent with Bruce in the past. “I have so much love for Bruce Willis and am grateful for every character he’s given us,” Green, 48, tweeted at the time. “Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all.”

Later that day, Rita Wilson responded, “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

