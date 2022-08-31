Inside Bruce Willis Health Journey Following His Aphasia Diagnosis

An honest reflection. Emma Heming Willis has been open about the ups and downs of supporting her husband, Bruce Willis, on his health journey following his diagnosis with aphasia.

“This was the summer of self discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” the model wrote via Instagram in August 2022, alongside a video that showed glimpses into her family’s day-to-day life. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too 💞.”

Emma’s comments came five months after the Willis family announced Bruce’s retirement from acting after he was diagnosed with the language disorder. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote in a March 2022 statement signed by Emma, Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The group added that while “this is a really challenging time for our family,” they were grateful to have the “continued love, compassion and support” of the Die Hard star’s fans. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” the statement concluded. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

The news was met with an outpouring of support and well-wishes from both Bruce’s fans and contemporaries. “[The family is] deeply touched at the sheer outpouring of love and support they’ve received ever since they shared the news,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that the Sixth Sense actor felt a “sense of relief” to not have to hide the diagnosis anymore.

“The closest members of his inner circle were all aware of his issue and had been for some time,” the insider continued. “[The statement] was about breaking the news to the wider community after it became clear that Bruce needed to step back from his career. … [Now, he] can proceed with a practical and stress-free routine moving forward.”

The Malta native has given fans a glimpse into Bruce’s life following his diagnosis, sharing videos of him dancing with his daughter and jamming out with friends. However, Emma has also been honest about the harder aspects of caring for someone with a cognitive disorder. “I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” she confessed during a May 2022 interview with The Bump. “That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health. And it served no one in my family.”

