After the party is the afterparty! Following New York Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, fan-favorite celebrities, influencers and more made their way to Paris to bask in the best and boldest fall/winter 2023 trends.

Paris Fashion Week officially commenced on Monday, February 27 and will run until Tuesday, March 7. Brands including St. Nian, Victoria Thomas, Dawei and more rolled out their latest designs earlier this week with labels Off-White, Chloé, Rick Owens and Chanel expected to host their presentations later on.

The biggest names in fashion and beyond, however, have already made their presence known.

Halsey looked ready for a stylish battle as they attended the Paco Rabanne show on Wednesday, March 1. The “Without Me” artist donned a metallic silver dress that draped their figure. The New Jersey native teamed the frock with a coordinating headscarf and a sparkly gold handbag. The presentation is the first since Rabanne’s death on February 3.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A few days earlier, Christian Dior hosted its 2023 soirée. The celebration was an A-list affair, bringing out Gal Gadot, Charlize Theron, Christian Serratos, Thuso Mbedu and the Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey.

Gadot, 37, wowed in a black gown that featured a see-through lace design at the bodice and a pleated skirt. Theron, 47, for her part, looked edgy in a fringe dress paired with a black coat and combat boots. The Bombshell star has had a longstanding relationship with the fashion house after becoming the face of the J’Adore fragrance in 2004.

Serratos, 32, commanded attention in a button-up shirt that she wore open, exposing her torso. She styled the piece with loose-fitting shorts that were adorned with fabric that resembled Italian lace. She completed the look with knee-high socks and gladiator sandals. Mbedu, meanwhile, 31, slayed in a deconstructed denim ensemble and platform sandals. The Woman King star wore her hair in a braided updo. Ramsey, 19, played it cool in an embroidered jumpsuit.

A-listers also stepped out for the Saint Laurent preview on Tuesday, February 28. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her figure in a sheer brown dress, a design from the fashion house that has been seen on Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss and more. Huntington-Whiteley, 35, paired her number with coffee-colored leather jacket and donned a warm lip. Carla Bruni managed to make a coat work as a dress and Zoe Kravitz brought the edge in an off-the-shoulder mini dress. Dua Lipa stole the show in a hooded jumpsuit and a leather trench coat.

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from Paris Fashion Week: