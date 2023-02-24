And so it continues! Just days after New York Fashion Week, fan-favorite stars jetted to Italy to celebrate the hottest fall/winter 2023 trends in Milan.

Milan Fashion Week commenced on Tuesday, February 21, with the industry’s biggest houses debuting their best and boldest designs. Following a kickoff dinner hosted by Starbucks, labels, including Fendi, Roberto Cavalli, Daniela Gregis, Del Core, Diesel, MM6 Maison Margiela, Max Mara and more, presented jaw-dropping collections.

Dua Lipa was spotted sitting front row at the Prada preview on Thursday, February 23. The “Levitating” singer, 27, looked timeless in an oversized blazer, which she paired with sheer tights, glossy black dress shoes and a top handle bag. For glam, Lupa had her hair styled in a distressed but chic updo. Other attendees included Emma Roberts, who looked dainty in a strapless baby blue silk dress, and Maya Hawke, who opted for an effortless button-up shirt and Mary Jane shoes.

The runway was just as captivating as both Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutted their stuff on the catwalk. Jenner, 27, previously walked in the label’s fall/winter 2022 show last year, which was documented in season 1 of The Kardashians. The gig was a major career highlight for the 818 Tequila founder and her big sister, Kim Kardashian, even flew out to Europe to support. (For the big day, Jenner dyed her signature brunette locks red and walked down the aisle in a feather-adorned puffer coat and a sparkly skirt.)

For Thursday’s Prada event, Jenner modeled an elegant camel coat with yellow flats. Hadid, 27, for her part, was dressed in a gray coat and a matching skirt that was adorned with white flowers.

Hours later, Moschino hosted their showcase. Lana Condor turned heads in a little black dress that featured a red bubble-like design at the bodice and hem. The Moonshot star, 25, paired the eye-catching frock with a heart-shaped bag by the label. She completed the look with platform heels, a bold red lip and she wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Ashley Graham was also in attendance, commanding attention in a dramatic black ensemble. Her coat dress featured metallic utensils at the center and a layered tulle skirt. The supermodel, 35, added even more pizazz with a sculpted hairstyle and stunning gold earrings.

