It’s the most fabulous time of the year! New York Fashion Week has commenced and fan-favorite stars have stepped out to celebrate the best fall/winter 2023 trends.

Ashley Graham officially kicked off the festivities at the Empire State Building on Thursday, February 9. The supermodel, 35, had the honor of lighting up the historic landmark and looked chic while doing so. For the occasion, Graham showed off her curves in a figure-hugging brown dress, which she teamed with a chocolate-colored jacket by An Only Child. She completed the ensemble with a sleek updo and sandal heels.

The Nebraska native gushed over the experience via Instagram on Thursday, writing: “New York has been my home for so many years, so this really feels like a full rifle moment.” She continued: “Today was my first time actually at the Empire State Building and it means all the more to me to kick off this NYFW celebrating the city that raised me. Screaming ‘GOOD LUCK’ to all of the designers, stylists, models and creatives celebrating their fashion week.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One day prior, Saks Fifth Avenue hosted a kickoff soirée, which brought out Julia Fox and Emma Roberts. Fox, 33, looked edgy in a distressed white crop top, which she teamed with a sage bomber jacket and a coordinating nylon skirt. The Uncut Gems star finalized the look with chunky combat boots, a spiked choker and wore her hair gelled back.

Roberts, 32, for her part, looked dainty in a white baby doll dress and platform boots. She accessorized with Bottega Veneta’s Jodie top handle bag. The Scream Queens alum also slayed at the Kate Spade show on Friday, February 10. For the preview, Roberts dazzled in a black and white polka dot skirt and block heels.

Christian Siriano showcased his latest designs on Thursday, February 9. Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson and Julia Stiles were all seated front row and dressed to impress. The Mean Girls star, 36, shined in an all-bronze outfit that included shiny wide-leg pants. Brunson, 33, channeled old Hollywood in a black strapless dress that featured a sparkly embellishment at the bodice. The TV writer completed the garb with pointed-toe pumps and a dainty hat. Stiles, 41, looked pretty in a hot pink frock.

TikTok star Remi Bader was also in attendance. The influencer, 27, donned a sparkly off-the-shoulder dress with slingback pumps. She added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from New York Fashion Week: