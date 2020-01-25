Look away! Adam Sandler won’t let his daughters watch Uncut Gems.

“I don’t even let them see the trailer,” the actor, 53, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly of Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11. “I’m nervous about when they’re old enough to see this that they’re going to be disappointed in my behavior.”

Despite hiding it from his girls, the Golden Globe nominee loved making the critically acclaimed movie and is considering continuing to act in serious roles. “I would if it comes,” the New York native tells Us. “It’s funny, a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got to do more movies like that.’ I’m like, you know, it’s not like people just come up to me and say, ‘Here, go do this insane movie.’ I just lucked out.”

The Grammy nominee explained, “These guys like me — the Safdie brothers [Josh and Benny] — and they let me be in their movie. … I’m glad I made a movie with these guys. I love this movie. So if that happens again, that would be amazing.”

Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, welcomed Sadie and Sunny in 2006 and 2008, respectively, and the little ones have already taken an interest in following in his footsteps.

“They like [acting],” the comedian told Us exclusively earlier this month. “They like watching it, and they like talking about acting. But we’ll see. They’re still little kids, but they both like watching films. They like comedy, serious stuff, Stranger Things. … They’re funny kids. I just know that they have a good time. They like doing it around the house.”

His daughters are also interested in music, the Saturday Night Live alum shared with Us in October. “Both my daughters come on stage and sing sometimes because they’re on the road with me all the time,” he said at the time. “They like to sing … and they see Daddy up there and they’re like, ‘Can I try that?’ So I say, ‘Get on up there.’”

For more information on the Happy Madison Productions creator’s home life with Sunny and Sadie, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer