Adam Sandler Says His Daughters Act ‘Around the House’: They ‘Like it’

Following in their father’s footsteps? Adam Sandler’s daughters are already interested in acting.

“They like it,” the actor, 53, told Us Weekly and other reporters of Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, on Wednesday, January 8, at the National Board of Review Awards. “They like watching it, and they like talking about acting. But we’ll see. They’re still little kids, but they both like watching films. They like comedy, serious stuff, Stranger Things. … They’re funny kids.”

When asked if they’d pursue acting as a career choice, the Golden Globe nominee, who shares his little ones with his wife, Jackie Sandler, said, “I just know that they have a good time. They like doing it around the house.”

In October, the Uncut Gems star told Us exclusively that his girls are also interested in singing. “Both my daughters come on stage and sing sometimes because they’re on the road with me all the time,” the New York native said. “They like to sing … and they see Daddy up there and they’re like, ‘Can I try that?’ So I say, ‘Get on up there.’”

The comedian went on to say that “whatever they’re excited about in their lives,” he’ll always “back them up.”

Not only did Adam’s youngest belt out “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman at one of his New Jersey comedy shows, but Sadie and Sunny both sang Taylor Swift’s “Lover” during an October charity event while their dad played the guitar.

When the Saturday Night Live alum’s eldest celebrated her bat mitzvah this year, however, she wasn’t the one performing. Instead, Adam invited Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, and lead guitarist, James Valentine, to sing three songs.

“I was driving in town and for some reason, my body started texting Adam Levine, who is a great guy,” the Murder Mystery star explained during a May Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “I text him, ‘I’m sorry to do this to you. My kid’s getting bat mitzvahed Saturday night. Would you mind coming and singing a few tunes? It would be incredible.’ But I don’t know why I did it.”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley