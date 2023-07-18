The Best Celebrity Street Style Moments of 2023: Photos 

Hollywood’s favorite fashionistas know how to slay on and off the red carpet.

When A-listers aren’t commanding attention at a premiere, they’re busy giving Us major style inspiration while attending fashion shows or even running errands and grabbing coffee.

Take Hailey Bieber, for example. In June, she was spotted doing some shopping in Los Angeles, wearing an oversized trench coat, a simple T-shirt and distressed denim shorts. She completed her look with a woven bag by Bottega Veneta and leather sandals from The Row. The ensemble was easygoing but chic.

One month later, Lori Harvey was photographed leaving Cecconi’s in West Hollywood in a pair of straight-leg jeans and an ab-exposing crop top, demonstrating how to put together a cool but sexy lunch-date look. The model told The Cut in April 2022 that she would describe her wardrobe as “minimalist” and “effortless.”

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity street style moments of 2023: