Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s not too late to score some fantastic denim shorts to wear for the rest of the summer season! The most flattering styles often high-waisted, but we wanted to dig up a variety of silhouettes which will suit different tastes.

We’ve included both high-rise and mid-rise options on the roster, plus a selection of longer-length shorts which are just as figure-flattering as shorter picks. If you want to find your next pair of dreamy summer denim, check out our list below!

High-Waisted Shorts

1. If you’re a fan of the distressed, worn-in look, it doesn’t get any better than these adorable shorts from OFLUCK — starting at $29 on Amazon!

2. You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Levi’s 501 shorts, and they’re available at a great price right now — starting at $19 on Amazon!

3. These Paige denim shorts are high-quality and make your legs look miles long — originally $179, now $104 at Nordstrom!

4. We love that these Kut from the Kloth shorts have a slightly longer hem which will be ideal for taller figures — $79 at Nordstrom!

5. These shorts from Good American are designed to emulate a retro ’90s vibe — $99 at Nordstrom!

6. If you want to go for a denim short that’s a bit different, this pair from & Other Stories doesn’t have pockets for a smooth silhouette — $69 at Nordstrom!

Mid-Rise Shorts

7. These raw edge hem distressed shorts from Angerella come in every color and wash imaginable — starting at $27 on Amazon!

8. Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with these Amazon Essentials shorts because they’re a staple pick that always come in handy — only $36!

9. Reviewers are obsessed with the fit of these Kut from the Kloth shorts and how comfortable they are — originally $59, now $40 at Nordstrom!

10. These shorts from AGOLDE have plenty of fun fraying on the hem and are loose in the thigh region — $138 at Nordstrom!

Mid-Thigh and Bermuda Length Shorts

11. These shorts from Democracy have a fitted pant leg and special hidden panels which shape the lower half of your body beautifully — starting at $40 on Amazon!

12. The length of these SweatyRocks shorts is long, but won’t overpower your frame — starting at $30 on Amazon!

13. These Levi’s shorts have a true mid-length cut which shoppers adore because it feels more modest — starting at $30 on Amazon!

14. If you’re looking for Bermuda shorts which aren’t classic blue, this pair of NYDJ has plenty of alternate options — starting at $55 at Nordstrom!

15. We’re completely in love with the baggier fit of these Topshop shorts, not to mention the high-waist design which teams well with crop tops — originally $62, now $50 at Nordstrom!

16. These Wit & Wisdom jeans are a true Bermuda short, plus they’re made from a shaping and slimming material — originally $64, now $38 at Nordstrom!

17. You can get away with wearing denim shorts to work when you have a tailored style like this pair from Treasure & Bond — originally $65, now $50 at Nordstrom!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!