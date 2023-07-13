Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but there’s no need to feel down. We’re here to help you find deals all year round. Luckily, many brands on Amazon still have amazing markdowns going on for post-Prime Day shopping!
Right now, we’re shopping for new clothes, shoes and accessories that will make our personal style pop. Want to join in on the fun? Shop below — before the prices rise back up!
Dress Deals
- 38% off Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress
- 21% off Prettygarden Floral Summer Dress
- 30% off Anrabess One-shoulder Smocked Tiered Dress
Top Deals
- 25% off Hotouch Button-Up Shirt
- 21% off BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover
- 60% off Gap Fitted Cami Top
Shorts Deals
- 50% off Champion Jersey Shorts
- 22% off BTBM Drawstring Sorts
- 48% off Ododos Sweat Shorts
Skirt Deals
- 29% off Grace Karin Pleated Chiffon Skirt
- 17% off Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt
- 19% off Alelly Ruffle Mini Skirt
Romper Deals
- 22% off CCToo Smocked Romper
- 25% off Amazon Terry Fleece Romper
- 73% off OQQ Yoga Romper
Shoe Deals
- 56% off Whitin Buckle Sandal
- 33% off Keds Center 2 Sneaker
- 30% off Ankis Ankle Strap Heel
Jewelry Deals
- 47% off Chesky 14K Gold-Plated Chain Necklace
- 28% off Swarovski Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet
- 47% off 17 Miles Gold Hoop Earrings, 6-Pack
