Soft, silky and tangle-free. It’s what our hair dreams are made of! But why should we keep dreaming when we can make it a reality? We know, sometimes it feels like your hair will never recover from bleach, hot tools and even natural elements. Is the only solution to buzz it all off?

Unless you’re specifically in the market for a shaved head, let’s try something else instead. Something that could get you the results you want much faster than waiting years for all of your hair to grow back. We’re talking about this top-rated Ouai Leave-In Conditioner — and we’re talking about it while it’s on sale!

Ouai Leave-In Conditioner Pros: Smooths frizz, flyaways and split ends

Heat protectant up to 450°F

From a celebrity hairstylist Cons: Only one size

Potential to not love the scent

More expensive than drugstore brands Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Prime Day may be over, but luckily, you haven’t missed out on a better deal on this leave-in conditioner. Amazon confirms that this is the lowest the price has been within the past 30 days. The discount, however, could end at any day, any time!

This conditioner comes from Jen Atkin’s Ouai line. Atkin is a celebrity stylist well-known for her work with the Kardashians and Jenners. It’s not surprise that her brand is a hit! This leave-in conditioner is red carpet-worthy thanks to its multi-tasking properties. It’s designed to be a heat protectant (that’s for both hot tools and the sun), a detangler and a smoothing treatment for split ends, flyaways and frizz. Soft, shiny strands could be just a few sprays away!

This Ouai leave-in conditioner is made with an amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract and vitamin E. It’s also cruelty-free, color-safe, paraben-free, phthalate-free and sulfate-free. It’s for all hair types as well: straight, wavy, curly, coily, fine, medium, thick — anything! If your hair is on the coarser, curlier side, you may want to spritz this onto dry hair for extra hydration, shine and control.

For everyone else, you’ll want to use this spray on damp hair, misting from the eyeline down about six to eight inches away from strands. Use a wide-tooth comb to evenly disperse the product down to your ends!

One more thing to add? We just have to comment on the divine North Bondi fragrance. It features notes of bergamot, Italian lemon, rose de mai, violet and white musk. Heavenly! You need to smell it for yourself!

