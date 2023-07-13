Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

And just like that, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here. As any savvy shopper knows, this is one of the year’s most exciting events — as there’s a plethora of major markdowns on products which rarely go on sale. Ready? Okay!

Here’s the thing: Beauty deals tend to go fairly fast, so we decided to round up our top picks in order to ease your browsing experience. Now, a few of these products are Nordstrom exclusives which you won’t find anywhere else, so they’re certainly worth paying attention to. If you’re as obsessed with beauty steals as we are, check out what we’re adding to cart below — and happy shopping!

Skincare

1. This two-in-one tool from Dermaflash helps you extract pores on one side, while making your serums penetrate deeply into the skin on the other — originally $99, now $66!

2. Get a jumbo size of Sunday Riley’s cult-classic Good Genes serum for a fabulous price exclusively during this sale — $284 value, on sale for $185!

3. The NuFACE mini starter kit includes everything you need to contour your face and transform your skin — $245 value, on sale for $165!

4. Hundreds of shoppers are obsessed with this Elemis face wash which promotes anti-aging, and this value size is a steal — $95 value, on sale for $72!

5. Use this corrective cream from Kiehl’s on the face and neck to make signs of aging significantly less visible — originally $95, now on sale for $63!

Makeup

6. Complete the ultimate cat-eye look with this liner and mascara combo from Benefit — $80 value, on sale for $40!

7. This three-piece lip kit from Charlotte Tilbury features her iconic Pillowtalk shade which so many beauty fans are obsessed with — $92 value, on sale for $62!

8. Give your complexion a matte and shine-free finish with this jumbo version of Laura Mercier’s bestselling translucent powder — $88 value, on sale for $50!

9. This Armani Beauty liquid makeup duo gives you a luminous highlight and sheer pink flush — $78 value, on sale for $52!

10. Turn any table or desk into your own personal vanity with this compact light-up mirror from Riki Loves Riki — originally $225, now $154!

Hair Care

11. This set from VIRTUE provides five different products designed for intensive hair damage repair — $96 value, on sale for $57!

12. Give your scalp the care it deserves with this Briogeo mask set which comes with a handy scrubbing brush — $60 value, on sale for $42!

13. This Living Proof set includes a cleansing shampoo, conditioner and their bestselling dry shampoo — $175 value, on sale for $99!

14. Give yourself salon-quality style everyday with this bestselling Drybar blow-dryer brush — originally $155, now $103!

15. Never have a hair tie tug and rip out your locks again with this silk 10-pack from slip — $65 value, on sale for $44!

16. Help improve your hair’s health from within by taking these gummies from HUM Nutrition which come with a 2-month supply — $52 value, on sale for $35!

Sun Care

17. Get all of the bestselling sunscreens from Supergoop! with this incredible set — $78 value, on sale for $52!

18. This sunscreen set from Kopari gives your skin a hint of shimmer while also providing moisture — $78 value, on sale for $52!

19. This water-resistant sunscreen duo from Coola sprays on with ease and provides anti-aging benefits — $56 value, on sale for $32!

20. You can still look tan while using sunscreen with a fabulous self tanner, and this jumbo size from St. Tropez will last you for the rest of summer and beyond — $92 value, on sale for $52!

