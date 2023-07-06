Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

15 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $20

By
amazon-early-prime-deals-under-20
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 lands on July 11-12 this year, and we couldn’t be more excited for the two-day shopping spectacular. We can’t wait! And so, why should we?

Amazon already has plenty of early Prime Day deals out for you to grab before the madness begins. The sheer amount of top-tier products under $20 is unbelievable. We’ll show you our faves below, but first…

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Absolute Best Deals Under $20 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, Blackest Black (2-Pack)

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, Blackest Black, 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 2)
L’Oréal Paris

Pros:

  • Tens of thousands of reviews and high rating
  • May make lashes appear 60% longer
  • Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested

Cons:

  • Not for someone who wants waterproof mascara
  • A few shoppers found it to be a little clumpy
  • May want to use curler first for best lift
Was $26On Sale: $16You Save 38%
See it!

Popyoung Short T-Shirt Dress

POPYOUNG Women's 2023 Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress Short Sleeves Swing Boho Beach Cover up M, Leaf Green
POPYOUNG

Pros:

  • Tens of thousands of reviews
  • Over 40 colorways
  • Comfy, flowy fit

Cons:

  • Different colorways have different prices
  • Some shoppers found the material to be too thin
  • Short — be careful on a breezy day!
Was $40On Sale: $12You Save 70%
See it!

Wiwigo Beach Blanket

WIWIGO Beach Blanket, Sandproof Beach Mat 79" X 83" /10'x9'for 2-8 Adults Waterproof Quick Drying Outdoor Picnic Mat for Travel, Camping, Hiking
WIWIGO

Pros:

  • Waterproof and sandproof
  • Triangle sand pockets help keep blanket in place
  • Machine washable

Cons:

  • Large size may require two people to fold up
  • One shopper thought it was a bit thin
  • Some found it smaller than it appeared in photos (check measurements!)
Was $30On Sale: $19You Save 37%
See it!

Aceworkz 100% Pure Saffon Extract

100% Pure Saffron Extract - Appetite Suppressant for Weight Loss - Metabolism Booster - Diet Pills for Women & Men (90 Capsules)
ACEWORKZ

Pros:

  • Works as an appetite suppressant
  • May boost metabolism
  • Non-GMO, no preservatives

Cons:

  • May need to consult your doctor for proper use
  • Not a medical product
  • Not for those who can't swallow capsules
Was $30On Sale: $17You Save 43%
See it!

AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick

AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick 22g SPF50+ PA++++
AHC

Pros:

  • Strong SPF50+ PA++++ protection
  • Angled stick for easy application
  • No white cast

Cons:

  • Chemical formula — some prefer mineral!
  • May still need to use hands for proper blending
  • Harder to apply over makeup than a spray
Was $16On Sale: $10You Save 38%
See it!

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Large Jar Single Wick Candle

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Scented, Classic 22oz Large Jar Single Wick Candle, Over 110 Hours of Burn Time
Yankee Candle

Pros:

  • Over half off!
  • Number one bestseller
  • Up to 150 hours of burn time

Cons:

  • Can't smell before purchasing
  • Less aesthetically chic than other brands
  • Must be careful with glass jar!
Was $31On Sale: $14You Save 55%
See it!

Double Couple Straw Hat

Womens Straw Hat Wide Brim Floppy Beach Sun Hat for Women UPF 50+ Adjustable Strap Vacation
Double Couple

Pros:

  • Hidden sweatband
  • Adjustable fit
  • Adorable bow-knot design

Cons:

  • May crease when folded up
  • May potentially fly off in super windy weather
  • While adjustable, there are no size options
Was $19On Sale: $10You Save 47%
See it!

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands with Instruction Guide and Carry Bag, Set of 5
Fit Simplify

Pros:

  • Five bands with different resistance levels
  • Snap-, stretch- and sweat-resistant
  • Multiple color options

Cons:

  • One shopper wished the bands were a little wider
  • May need to wear long pants for comfort when using
  • One shopper said they wished the carry bag were bigger
Was $21On Sale: $12You Save 43%
See it!

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes (Pack of 4)

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint, 24 Count (Pack of 4)
Colgate

Pros:

  • 96 total Wisps
  • Allows you to brush with no water or toothpaste
  • Soft pick side to target between teeth

Cons:

  • Not individually wrapped
  • Bags don't have strong re-seal
  • Peppermint flavor may not appeal to all shoppers
Was $32On Sale: $18You Save 44%
See it!

Hibag 12-Pack Compression Bags

12 Compression Bags for Travel, Travel Essentials Compression Bags, Vacuum Packing Space Saver Bags for Cruise Travel Accessories (12-Travel)
HIBAG

Pros:

  • May reduce space taken up by clothing by 75%
  • Six suitcase-size bags, six carry-on-size bags
  • No vacuum or pump required

Cons:

  • May need to pack a steamer/iron
  • Bags could re-inflate without proper sealing
  • May not save quite as much space as vacuum-seal bags
Was $30On Sale: $14You Save 53%
See it!

COSRX BHA 4% Blackhead Power Liquid

COSRX BHA 4% Blackhead Power Liquid 3.38 fl.oz / 100ml, Blackhead Remover, Pore Minimizer, Korean Skin Care, Animal Testing Free, Paraben Free
COSRX

Pros:

  • May unclog pores, remove blackheads and shed dead skin cells
  • Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
  • Willow bark water keeps skin calm

Cons:

  • May want to use cotton pad for best results
  • Need to apply SPF afterward for daytime use
  • Potential for purging at first
Was $24On Sale: $18You Save 25%
See it!

OQQ Ribbed Workout Romper

OQQ Women's Yoga Rompers Sexy Spaghetti Strap Ribbed One Piece Sleeveless Tank Tops Romper Darkbrown
OQQ

Pros:

  • Four-way stretch
  • Adjustable straps
  • Can wear on its own or as a base layer

Cons:

  • Only available in S-L
  • Not bra-friendly
  • May be too revealing for some shoppers
Was $20On Sale: $12You Save 40%
See it!

Bavcieu Sunset Lamp

Bavcieu Sunset Lamp Projection Led Lights with Remote, 16 Colors Night Light 360° Rotation Rainbow Lights 4 Modes Setting for Photography/Selfie/Party/Home/Living Room/Bedroom Decor, Gifts for Women
Bavcieu

Pros:

  • 16 color options
  • Different levels of brightness and lighting effects
  • An aesthetic upgrade for any space

Cons:

  • Remote control — some may prefer an app
  • One shopper wished it were sturdier
  • Doesn't save your light settings
Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See it!

Sojos Blue Light Blocking Glasses

SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses Hipster Metal Frame Women Eyeglasses She Young with Gold Frame/Anti-Blue Light Lens
SOJOS

Pros:

  • May help with eye strain and fatigue
  • Available in multiple colorways
  • Lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses

Cons:

  • While replaceable, the lenses don't come with prescription
  • A few shoppers found them a little snug
  • Not anti-glare
Was $23On Sale: $17You Save 26%
See it!

JoyJolt Champagne Flutes, Set of 2

JoyJolt Champagne Flutes – Claire Collection Crystal Champagne Glasses Set of 2 – 5.7 Ounce Capacity – Exquisite Craftsmanship – Ideal for Home Bar, Special Occasions – Made in Europe
JoyJolt

Pros:

  • 100% lead-free crystal
  • Deluxe gift box
  • Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

  • Breakable
  • Very thin stem
  • Must provide your own champagne!
Was $35On Sale: $19You Save 46%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-early-prime-deals-under-35

15 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $35

Read article
amazon-denim-shirt

Denim Darling! This Tie-Knot Shirt Is Up to 38% Off — And on Prime

Read article
amazon-prime-day

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!