We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 lands on July 11-12 this year, and we couldn’t be more excited for the two-day shopping spectacular. We can’t wait! And so, why should we?

Amazon already has plenty of early Prime Day deals out for you to grab before the madness begins. The sheer amount of top-tier products under $20 is unbelievable. We’ll show you our faves below, but first…

The Absolute Best Deals Under $20 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, Blackest Black (2-Pack) Pros: Tens of thousands of reviews and high rating

May make lashes appear 60% longer

Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested Cons: Not for someone who wants waterproof mascara

A few shoppers found it to be a little clumpy

May want to use curler first for best lift Was $26 On Sale: $16 You Save 38% See it!

Popyoung Short T-Shirt Dress Pros: Tens of thousands of reviews

Over 40 colorways

Comfy, flowy fit Cons: Different colorways have different prices

Some shoppers found the material to be too thin

Short — be careful on a breezy day! Was $40 On Sale: $12 You Save 70% See it!

Wiwigo Beach Blanket Pros: Waterproof and sandproof

Triangle sand pockets help keep blanket in place

Machine washable Cons: Large size may require two people to fold up

One shopper thought it was a bit thin

Some found it smaller than it appeared in photos (check measurements!) Was $30 On Sale: $19 You Save 37% See it!

Aceworkz 100% Pure Saffon Extract Pros: Works as an appetite suppressant

May boost metabolism

Non-GMO, no preservatives Cons: May need to consult your doctor for proper use

Not a medical product

Not for those who can't swallow capsules Was $30 On Sale: $17 You Save 43% See it!

AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick Pros: Strong SPF50+ PA++++ protection

Angled stick for easy application

No white cast Cons: Chemical formula — some prefer mineral!

May still need to use hands for proper blending

Harder to apply over makeup than a spray Was $16 On Sale: $10 You Save 38% See it!

Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Large Jar Single Wick Candle Pros: Over half off!

Number one bestseller

Up to 150 hours of burn time Cons: Can't smell before purchasing

Less aesthetically chic than other brands

Must be careful with glass jar! Was $31 On Sale: $14 You Save 55% See it!

Double Couple Straw Hat Pros: Hidden sweatband

Adjustable fit

Adorable bow-knot design Cons: May crease when folded up

May potentially fly off in super windy weather

While adjustable, there are no size options Was $19 On Sale: $10 You Save 47% See it!

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Pros: Five bands with different resistance levels

Snap-, stretch- and sweat-resistant

Multiple color options Cons: One shopper wished the bands were a little wider

May need to wear long pants for comfort when using

One shopper said they wished the carry bag were bigger Was $21 On Sale: $12 You Save 43% See it!

Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes (Pack of 4) Pros: 96 total Wisps

Allows you to brush with no water or toothpaste

Soft pick side to target between teeth Cons: Not individually wrapped

Bags don't have strong re-seal

Peppermint flavor may not appeal to all shoppers Was $32 On Sale: $18 You Save 44% See it!

Hibag 12-Pack Compression Bags Pros: May reduce space taken up by clothing by 75%

Six suitcase-size bags, six carry-on-size bags

No vacuum or pump required Cons: May need to pack a steamer/iron

Bags could re-inflate without proper sealing

May not save quite as much space as vacuum-seal bags Was $30 On Sale: $14 You Save 53% See it!

COSRX BHA 4% Blackhead Power Liquid Pros: May unclog pores, remove blackheads and shed dead skin cells

Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested

Willow bark water keeps skin calm Cons: May want to use cotton pad for best results

Need to apply SPF afterward for daytime use

Potential for purging at first Was $24 On Sale: $18 You Save 25% See it!

OQQ Ribbed Workout Romper Pros: Four-way stretch

Adjustable straps

Can wear on its own or as a base layer Cons: Only available in S-L

Not bra-friendly

May be too revealing for some shoppers Was $20 On Sale: $12 You Save 40% See it!

Bavcieu Sunset Lamp Pros: 16 color options

Different levels of brightness and lighting effects

An aesthetic upgrade for any space Cons: Remote control — some may prefer an app

One shopper wished it were sturdier

Doesn't save your light settings Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Sojos Blue Light Blocking Glasses Pros: May help with eye strain and fatigue

Available in multiple colorways

Lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses Cons: While replaceable, the lenses don't come with prescription

A few shoppers found them a little snug

Not anti-glare Was $23 On Sale: $17 You Save 26% See it!

JoyJolt Champagne Flutes, Set of 2 Pros: 100% lead-free crystal

Deluxe gift box

Dishwasher-safe Cons: Breakable

Very thin stem

Must provide your own champagne! Was $35 On Sale: $19 You Save 46% See it!

