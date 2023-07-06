Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 lands on July 11-12 this year, and we couldn’t be more excited for the two-day shopping spectacular. We can’t wait! And so, why should we?
Amazon already has plenty of early Prime Day deals out for you to grab before the madness begins. The sheer amount of top-tier products under $20 is unbelievable. We’ll show you our faves below, but first…
Are You a Prime Member?
To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!
Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?
Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!
The Absolute Best Deals Under $20 at Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Telescopic Original Lengthening Mascara, Blackest Black (2-Pack)
Pros:
- Tens of thousands of reviews and high rating
- May make lashes appear 60% longer
- Ophthalmologist-tested and allergy-tested
Cons:
- Not for someone who wants waterproof mascara
- A few shoppers found it to be a little clumpy
- May want to use curler first for best lift
Popyoung Short T-Shirt Dress
Pros:
- Tens of thousands of reviews
- Over 40 colorways
- Comfy, flowy fit
Cons:
- Different colorways have different prices
- Some shoppers found the material to be too thin
- Short — be careful on a breezy day!
Wiwigo Beach Blanket
Pros:
- Waterproof and sandproof
- Triangle sand pockets help keep blanket in place
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Large size may require two people to fold up
- One shopper thought it was a bit thin
- Some found it smaller than it appeared in photos (check measurements!)
Aceworkz 100% Pure Saffon Extract
Pros:
- Works as an appetite suppressant
- May boost metabolism
- Non-GMO, no preservatives
Cons:
- May need to consult your doctor for proper use
- Not a medical product
- Not for those who can't swallow capsules
AHC Natural Perfection Double Shield Sun Stick
Pros:
- Strong SPF50+ PA++++ protection
- Angled stick for easy application
- No white cast
Cons:
- Chemical formula — some prefer mineral!
- May still need to use hands for proper blending
- Harder to apply over makeup than a spray
Yankee Candle Sage & Citrus Large Jar Single Wick Candle
Pros:
- Over half off!
- Number one bestseller
- Up to 150 hours of burn time
Cons:
- Can't smell before purchasing
- Less aesthetically chic than other brands
- Must be careful with glass jar!
Double Couple Straw Hat
Pros:
- Hidden sweatband
- Adjustable fit
- Adorable bow-knot design
Cons:
- May crease when folded up
- May potentially fly off in super windy weather
- While adjustable, there are no size options
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands
Pros:
- Five bands with different resistance levels
- Snap-, stretch- and sweat-resistant
- Multiple color options
Cons:
- One shopper wished the bands were a little wider
- May need to wear long pants for comfort when using
- One shopper said they wished the carry bag were bigger
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes (Pack of 4)
Pros:
- 96 total Wisps
- Allows you to brush with no water or toothpaste
- Soft pick side to target between teeth
Cons:
- Not individually wrapped
- Bags don't have strong re-seal
- Peppermint flavor may not appeal to all shoppers
Hibag 12-Pack Compression Bags
Pros:
- May reduce space taken up by clothing by 75%
- Six suitcase-size bags, six carry-on-size bags
- No vacuum or pump required
Cons:
- May need to pack a steamer/iron
- Bags could re-inflate without proper sealing
- May not save quite as much space as vacuum-seal bags
COSRX BHA 4% Blackhead Power Liquid
Pros:
- May unclog pores, remove blackheads and shed dead skin cells
- Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested
- Willow bark water keeps skin calm
Cons:
- May want to use cotton pad for best results
- Need to apply SPF afterward for daytime use
- Potential for purging at first
OQQ Ribbed Workout Romper
Pros:
- Four-way stretch
- Adjustable straps
- Can wear on its own or as a base layer
Cons:
- Only available in S-L
- Not bra-friendly
- May be too revealing for some shoppers
Bavcieu Sunset Lamp
Pros:
- 16 color options
- Different levels of brightness and lighting effects
- An aesthetic upgrade for any space
Cons:
- Remote control — some may prefer an app
- One shopper wished it were sturdier
- Doesn't save your light settings
Sojos Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Pros:
- May help with eye strain and fatigue
- Available in multiple colorways
- Lenses can be replaced with prescription lenses
Cons:
- While replaceable, the lenses don't come with prescription
- A few shoppers found them a little snug
- Not anti-glare
JoyJolt Champagne Flutes, Set of 2
Pros:
- 100% lead-free crystal
- Deluxe gift box
- Dishwasher-safe
Cons:
- Breakable
- Very thin stem
- Must provide your own champagne!
Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!