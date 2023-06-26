Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Prime Day madness is on the horizon! Amazon Prime Day 2023 falls on July 11-12, and it’s the best time to make all of your most-wanted purchases. Fashion, beauty, home, tech and beyond — this epic two-day shopping event is a shopper’s Super Bowl!

What Is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour, sitewide sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. Practically every brand you can think of will have major markdowns on the site. You likely won’t find products with prices this low again until Black Friday — or Prime Day 2024!

When Is Prime Day?

The dates of Prime Day change every year, but for 2023, the event will kick off at midnight PT on Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12.

How Do I Sign up for Amazon Prime?

If you’re not yet a member, you can easily sign up for Amazon Prime here. Along with having access to Prime Day deals, you’ll receive fast, free shipping on select products all year round, exclusive discounts, free access to thousands of shows and movies on Prime Video and so, so much more.

The best part? Whether you’re new or haven’t been a Prime member for the past 12 months, you can receive a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

What Will Be on Sale?

From Amazon devices like Kindles and Echos to top, world-famous brands across all categories, you’ll find countless deals during Prime Day. We encourage you to shop both days as well, and to keep checking back frequently throughout those 48 hours. Lightning Deals will be dropping (and selling out) throughout the event!

Hot tip: Bookmark our Shop With Us page, as we’ll be non-stop covering deals before, during and even after the sale!

What Are the Best Early Deals for 2023?

We will round up our absolute, can’t-miss Prime Day picks below, including just-launched markdowns, but if you want to concentrate on certain categories, check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day Deals for 2023:

The Absolute Best Prime Day Deals at Amazon

Looking to revamp your wardrobe — or maybe your beauty routine? Need to upgrade your home with an Amazon device or work on your health and wellness game? Scroll down to see our top 21 Prime Day deals you can shop right now!

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Pros: Over 30,000 reviews

May repair damage and dark spots

Hypoallergenic Cons: Snail secretion filtrate may put off some shoppers

Only one size

Some shoppers wish it were more moisturizing Was $25 On Sale: $8 You Save 68% See it!

Powercut Triple Burn MLT-97 Weight Loss Fat Burner Diet Pills Pros: Whopping discount

Produced in an FDA-registered facility

Amazing before and after photos from reviewers Cons: Not a medical solution

Need to drink two to three liters of water daily

Must take with food Was $68 On Sale: $10 You Save 85% See it!

The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Pros: Great for chilly summer mornings and nights

Side pockets

Sizes XXS to 5X Cons: Prices differ among colors and sizes

Likely too warm for summer daytime

One shopper noted wanting a kangaroo pocket instead of side pockets Was $40 On Sale: $15 You Save 63% See it!

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Pros: 10+ hour battery life

Easy-to-use parental controls

Great educational and/or fun device for kids ages 3-7 Cons: Not the newest version

One shopper noted not wanting all of the default apps Was $110 On Sale: $55 You Save 50% See it!

Longwin Hanging Circle Wall Mirror Pros: Three sizes available

Velvet back keeps wall safe

Looks great in any room Cons: No option for standing — must hang

Only one color option Was $35 On Sale: $22 You Save 37% See it!

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer Pros: SPF 30

No white cast

Green tea, cucumber and linseed soothe and protect skin Cons: Only one shade

Some shoppers may be put off by fragrance

One shopper found it hard to wash off Was $30 On Sale: $17 You Save 43% See it!

Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings Pros: Strong compression fabric

10 color options

Nearly 30,000 reviews Cons: Somewhat limited size range

No patterned options

May be too thick for warm days Was $35 On Sale: $21 You Save 40% See it!

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Digital Flat Iron Pros: Multi-directional plates allow for full hair contact

Pulse technology maintains consistent temperature

Tangle-free swivel cord Cons: Wide plates can't be used to create tight curls

One shopper noted not liking the location of the on/off switch

Another shopper noted the outside of the plates becoming too hot Was $50 On Sale: $29 You Save 42% See it!

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit Pros: Five tools (four dual-sided), plus case

Can address blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes

Available in pink or silver Cons: Misuse could cause damage to skin

Sharp points — use caution

Not a super well-known brand Was $10 On Sale: $7 You Save 30% See it!

Caracas Canteen Modern SMART Sports Water Bottle Pros: Smart temperature display

Can set alarm to remind yourself to drink more water

Black-owned business Cons: Need to download app to make full use of bottle

Still more expensive than a basic water bottle

Only one size Was $80 On Sale: $49 You Save 39% See it!

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair Pros: Three color options

Flip-up armrests

Reclinable Cons: While there are color options, none are bright or unique

Mesh back may not be great for cat owners (scratch risk!)

May not last as long as more expensive options Was $170 On Sale: $130 You Save 24% See it!

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Pros: Three shade options

Fast-drying foam

Results start to show after just one hour Cons: Must buy tanning mitt separately or in a set

May not hydrate as well as tanning lotion

Some shoppers said they had to reapply too often Was $24 On Sale: $16 You Save 33% See it!

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Pros: May remove years of stains in just one week

Designed for sensitive teeth

Less time-consuming than whitening strips Cons: Not designed to whiten implants, caps, etc.

May not be as fast as other methods

Must remember to use consistently for best results Was $25 On Sale: $20 You Save 20% See it!

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones Pros: Wireless with 22 hours of battery life

Active noise canceling

Tile tech makes it easy to track down lost headphones Cons: Mod White colorway is a little more expensive than True Black

Take up much more space than earbuds

Don't come with case Was $135 On Sale: $98 You Save 27% See it!

Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses Pros: Aviator designs look great on all face shapes

UV protection coating

Multiple available colors Cons: Still pricier than smaller, cheaper brands

Might be too small for some people Was $77 On Sale: $56 You Save 27% See it!

Eomenie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit Pros: Super flattering cut

Adjustable straps and tie back

Many color and pattern options Cons: May need assistance when adjusting

Bust padding is not removable

Different pricing throughout options Was $40 On Sale: $12 You Save 70% See it!

HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair Pros: Available in many colors and patterns

Over $250 off

Super soft Cons: Only supports up to 250 pounds

Swoop arm rests don't provide as much support as others

Will arrive unassembled Was $410 On Sale: $145 You Save 65% See it!

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights Pros: Sweat- and waterproof

Adjustable sizing

Comes with two Cons: Only available in 1 lb

One reviewer noted they couldn't take them as a carry-on item on a plane

Could need an adjustment period to get used to wearing them Was $50 On Sale: $36 You Save 28% See it!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Pros: A most-wanted vacuum brand

Up to 40 minutes of run time between charges

Two-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support Cons: Still pricy compared to other brands

May not have enough battery life for a large house

Docking station requires putting holes in wall Was $470 On Sale: $348 You Save 26% See it!

Bronax Pillow Slippers Pros: Unisex sizing

16 color options

Can use hair dryer to mold to your foot shape! Cons: Each size covers two sizes — not super exact

Could shrink or become deformed if left in sun for too long

No width options Was $36 On Sale: $24 You Save 33% See it!

Flexitol Heel Balm Pros: May address rough texture, deep cracks and more in feet

Could show results in one day

Over 13,000 reviews Cons: Two-pack isn't on sale

Mixed reviews on the scent

Could have prettier packaging Was $14 On Sale: $10 You Save 29% See it!

