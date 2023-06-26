Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Prime Day madness is on the horizon! Amazon Prime Day 2023 falls on July 11-12, and it’s the best time to make all of your most-wanted purchases. Fashion, beauty, home, tech and beyond — this epic two-day shopping event is a shopper’s Super Bowl!
What Is Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour, sitewide sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. Practically every brand you can think of will have major markdowns on the site. You likely won’t find products with prices this low again until Black Friday — or Prime Day 2024!
When Is Prime Day?
The dates of Prime Day change every year, but for 2023, the event will kick off at midnight PT on Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12.
How Do I Sign up for Amazon Prime?
If you’re not yet a member, you can easily sign up for Amazon Prime here. Along with having access to Prime Day deals, you’ll receive fast, free shipping on select products all year round, exclusive discounts, free access to thousands of shows and movies on Prime Video and so, so much more.
The best part? Whether you’re new or haven’t been a Prime member for the past 12 months, you can receive a free 30-day trial when you sign up!
What Will Be on Sale?
From Amazon devices like Kindles and Echos to top, world-famous brands across all categories, you’ll find countless deals during Prime Day. We encourage you to shop both days as well, and to keep checking back frequently throughout those 48 hours. Lightning Deals will be dropping (and selling out) throughout the event!
Hot tip: Bookmark our Shop With Us page, as we’ll be non-stop covering deals before, during and even after the sale!
What Are the Best Early Deals for 2023?
We will round up our absolute, can’t-miss Prime Day picks below, including just-launched markdowns, but if you want to concentrate on certain categories, check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day Deals for 2023:
The Absolute Best Prime Day Deals at Amazon
Looking to revamp your wardrobe — or maybe your beauty routine? Need to upgrade your home with an Amazon device or work on your health and wellness game? Scroll down to see our top 21 Prime Day deals you can shop right now!
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Pros:
- Over 30,000 reviews
- May repair damage and dark spots
- Hypoallergenic
Cons:
- Snail secretion filtrate may put off some shoppers
- Only one size
- Some shoppers wish it were more moisturizing
Powercut Triple Burn MLT-97 Weight Loss Fat Burner Diet Pills
Pros:
- Whopping discount
- Produced in an FDA-registered facility
- Amazing before and after photos from reviewers
Cons:
- Not a medical solution
- Need to drink two to three liters of water daily
- Must take with food
The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress
Pros:
- Great for chilly summer mornings and nights
- Side pockets
- Sizes XXS to 5X
Cons:
- Prices differ among colors and sizes
- Likely too warm for summer daytime
- One shopper noted wanting a kangaroo pocket instead of side pockets
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Pros:
- 10+ hour battery life
- Easy-to-use parental controls
- Great educational and/or fun device for kids ages 3-7
Cons:
- Not the newest version
- One shopper noted not wanting all of the default apps
Longwin Hanging Circle Wall Mirror
Pros:
- Three sizes available
- Velvet back keeps wall safe
- Looks great in any room
Cons:
- No option for standing — must hang
- Only one color option
Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer
Pros:
- SPF 30
- No white cast
- Green tea, cucumber and linseed soothe and protect skin
Cons:
- Only one shade
- Some shoppers may be put off by fragrance
- One shopper found it hard to wash off
Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings
Pros:
- Strong compression fabric
- 10 color options
- Nearly 30,000 reviews
Cons:
- Somewhat limited size range
- No patterned options
- May be too thick for warm days
Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Digital Flat Iron
Pros:
- Multi-directional plates allow for full hair contact
- Pulse technology maintains consistent temperature
- Tangle-free swivel cord
Cons:
- Wide plates can't be used to create tight curls
- One shopper noted not liking the location of the on/off switch
- Another shopper noted the outside of the plates becoming too hot
MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit
Pros:
- Five tools (four dual-sided), plus case
- Can address blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes
- Available in pink or silver
Cons:
- Misuse could cause damage to skin
- Sharp points — use caution
- Not a super well-known brand
Caracas Canteen Modern SMART Sports Water Bottle
Pros:
- Smart temperature display
- Can set alarm to remind yourself to drink more water
- Black-owned business
Cons:
- Need to download app to make full use of bottle
- Still more expensive than a basic water bottle
- Only one size
Hbada Home Office Desk Chair
Pros:
- Three color options
- Flip-up armrests
- Reclinable
Cons:
- While there are color options, none are bright or unique
- Mesh back may not be great for cat owners (scratch risk!)
- May not last as long as more expensive options
Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam
Pros:
- Three shade options
- Fast-drying foam
- Results start to show after just one hour
Cons:
- Must buy tanning mitt separately or in a set
- May not hydrate as well as tanning lotion
- Some shoppers said they had to reapply too often
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Pros:
- May remove years of stains in just one week
- Designed for sensitive teeth
- Less time-consuming than whitening strips
Cons:
- Not designed to whiten implants, caps, etc.
- May not be as fast as other methods
- Must remember to use consistently for best results
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones
Pros:
- Wireless with 22 hours of battery life
- Active noise canceling
- Tile tech makes it easy to track down lost headphones
Cons:
- Mod White colorway is a little more expensive than True Black
- Take up much more space than earbuds
- Don't come with case
Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses
Pros:
- Aviator designs look great on all face shapes
- UV protection coating
- Multiple available colors
Cons:
- Still pricier than smaller, cheaper brands
- Might be too small for some people
Eomenie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
Pros:
- Super flattering cut
- Adjustable straps and tie back
- Many color and pattern options
Cons:
- May need assistance when adjusting
- Bust padding is not removable
- Different pricing throughout options
HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair
Pros:
- Available in many colors and patterns
- Over $250 off
- Super soft
Cons:
- Only supports up to 250 pounds
- Swoop arm rests don't provide as much support as others
- Will arrive unassembled
Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights
Pros:
- Sweat- and waterproof
- Adjustable sizing
- Comes with two
Cons:
- Only available in 1 lb
- One reviewer noted they couldn't take them as a carry-on item on a plane
- Could need an adjustment period to get used to wearing them
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Pros:
- A most-wanted vacuum brand
- Up to 40 minutes of run time between charges
- Two-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support
Cons:
- Still pricy compared to other brands
- May not have enough battery life for a large house
- Docking station requires putting holes in wall
Bronax Pillow Slippers
Pros:
- Unisex sizing
- 16 color options
- Can use hair dryer to mold to your foot shape!
Cons:
- Each size covers two sizes — not super exact
- Could shrink or become deformed if left in sun for too long
- No width options
Flexitol Heel Balm
Pros:
- May address rough texture, deep cracks and more in feet
- Could show results in one day
- Over 13,000 reviews
Cons:
- Two-pack isn't on sale
- Mixed reviews on the scent
- Could have prettier packaging
