Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Prime Day madness is on the horizon! Amazon Prime Day 2023 falls on July 11-12, and it’s the best time to make all of your most-wanted purchases. Fashion, beauty, home, tech and beyond — this epic two-day shopping event is a shopper’s Super Bowl!

What Is Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour, sitewide sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. Practically every brand you can think of will have major markdowns on the site. You likely won’t find products with prices this low again until Black Friday — or Prime Day 2024!

When Is Prime Day?

The dates of Prime Day change every year, but for 2023, the event will kick off at midnight PT on Tuesday, July 11 and run through Wednesday, July 12.

How Do I Sign up for Amazon Prime?

If you’re not yet a member, you can easily sign up for Amazon Prime here. Along with having access to Prime Day deals, you’ll receive fast, free shipping on select products all year round, exclusive discounts, free access to thousands of shows and movies on Prime Video and so, so much more.

The best part? Whether you’re new or haven’t been a Prime member for the past 12 months, you can receive a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

What Will Be on Sale?

From Amazon devices like Kindles and Echos to top, world-famous brands across all categories, you’ll find countless deals during Prime Day. We encourage you to shop both days as well, and to keep checking back frequently throughout those 48 hours. Lightning Deals will be dropping (and selling out) throughout the event!

Hot tip: Bookmark our Shop With Us page, as we’ll be non-stop covering deals before, during and even after the sale!

What Are the Best Early Deals for 2023?

We will round up our absolute, can’t-miss Prime Day picks below, including just-launched markdowns, but if you want to concentrate on certain categories, check out our roundups of the best early Prime Day Deals for 2023:

The Absolute Best Prime Day Deals at Amazon

Looking to revamp your wardrobe — or maybe your beauty routine? Need to upgrade your home with an Amazon device or work on your health and wellness game? Scroll down to see our top 21 Prime Day deals you can shop right now!

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz, 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull and Damaged Skin, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, Korean Skincare
COSRX

Pros:

  • Over 30,000 reviews
  • May repair damage and dark spots
  • Hypoallergenic

Cons:

  • Snail secretion filtrate may put off some shoppers
  • Only one size
  • Some shoppers wish it were more moisturizing
Was $25On Sale: $8You Save 68%
See it!

Powercut Triple Burn MLT-97 Weight Loss Fat Burner Diet Pills

powercut Triple Burn MLT-97 Weight Loss Fat Burner Diet Pills for Women & Men - Appetite Suppressant - 60 Capsules
powercut

Pros:

  • Whopping discount
  • Produced in an FDA-registered facility
  • Amazing before and after photos from reviewers

Cons:

  • Not a medical solution
  • Need to drink two to three liters of water daily
  • Must take with food
Was $68On Sale: $10You Save 85%
See it!

The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress

The Drop Women's Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress, Dusty Purple, XS
The Drop

Pros:

  • Great for chilly summer mornings and nights
  • Side pockets
  • Sizes XXS to 5X

Cons:

  • Prices differ among colors and sizes
  • Likely too warm for summer daytime
  • One shopper noted wanting a kangaroo pocket instead of side pockets
Was $40On Sale: $15You Save 63%
See it!

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7. Top-selling 7" kids tablet on Amazon - 2022. Set time limits, age filters, educational goals, and more with parental controls, 16 GB, Blue
Amazon

Pros:

  • 10+ hour battery life
  • Easy-to-use parental controls
  • Great educational and/or fun device for kids ages 3-7

Cons:

  • Not the newest version
  • One shopper noted not wanting all of the default apps
Was $110On Sale: $55You Save 50%
See it!

Longwin Hanging Circle Wall Mirror

LONGWIN Hanging Wall Circle Mirror Decor Gold Geometric Mirror with Chain for Bathroom Bedroom Living Room 11.8"
LONGWIN

Pros:

  • Three sizes available
  • Velvet back keeps wall safe
  • Looks great in any room

Cons:

  • No option for standing — must hang
  • Only one color option
Was $35On Sale: $22You Save 37%
See it!

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer

Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Blurring Face Primer with SPF 30 - Sun Protection All Day Makeup Wear - Pore Minimizing, Softens Fine Lines and Wrinkles for Velvet Skin - Great For All Ages, 30mL
Elizabeth Mott

Pros:

  • SPF 30
  • No white cast
  • Green tea, cucumber and linseed soothe and protect skin

Cons:

  • Only one shade
  • Some shoppers may be put off by fragrance
  • One shopper found it hard to wash off
Was $30On Sale: $17You Save 43%
See it!

Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings

Homma Activewear Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Body Leggings Pant (Large, Black)
Homma

Pros:

  • Strong compression fabric
  • 10 color options
  • Nearly 30,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Somewhat limited size range
  • No patterned options
  • May be too thick for warm days
Was $35On Sale: $21You Save 40%
See it!

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Digital Flat Iron

Hot Tools Pro Signature Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron | Silky, Smooth Professional-Quality Styles, (1-1/2 in)
HOT TOOLS

Pros:

  • Multi-directional plates allow for full hair contact
  • Pulse technology maintains consistent temperature
  • Tangle-free swivel cord

Cons:

  • Wide plates can't be used to create tight curls
  • One shopper noted not liking the location of the on/off switch
  • Another shopper noted the outside of the plates becoming too hot
Was $50On Sale: $29You Save 42%
See it!

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit

MelodySusie Blackhead Remover Pimple Popper Tool Kit Professional Blackhead Extractor Tool for Nose Face, Stainless Comedone Extractor, Blemish Whitehead Popping Tool with Portable Metal Case
MelodySusie

Pros:

  • Five tools (four dual-sided), plus case
  • Can address blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes
  • Available in pink or silver

Cons:

  • Misuse could cause damage to skin
  • Sharp points — use caution
  • Not a super well-known brand
Was $10On Sale: $7You Save 30%
See it!

Caracas Canteen Modern SMART Sports Water Bottle

Caracas Canteen Modern SMART Sports Water Bottle, Stainless steel, BPA free flask, app tracks intake, alarm reminder to hydrate, Temperature, Leak proof. 600ml/20 oz (Midnight Black)
Caracas Canteen

Pros:

  • Smart temperature display
  • Can set alarm to remind yourself to drink more water
  • Black-owned business

Cons:

  • Need to download app to make full use of bottle
  • Still more expensive than a basic water bottle
  • Only one size
Was $80On Sale: $49You Save 39%
See it!

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair

Hbada Home Office Desk Chair with Flip Up Arm, Breathable Mesh Back Lumbar Support Task Chair, Ergonomic Office Chair with Adjustable Height & PU Wheels, Swivel Computer Desk Chair, Beige
Hbada

Pros:

  • Three color options
  • Flip-up armrests
  • Reclinable

Cons:

  • While there are color options, none are bright or unique
  • Mesh back may not be great for cat owners (scratch risk!)
  • May not last as long as more expensive options
Was $170On Sale: $130You Save 24%
See it!

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam, Light/Medium, 7.04 Fl Oz
Bondi Sands

Pros:

  • Three shade options
  • Fast-drying foam
  • Results start to show after just one hour

Cons:

  • Must buy tanning mitt separately or in a set
  • May not hydrate as well as tanning lotion
  • Some shoppers said they had to reapply too often
Was $24On Sale: $16You Save 33%
See it!

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, Teeth Stain Remover to Whiten Teeth, 35 Nightly Treatments, 0.08 Fl Oz
Colgate

Pros:

  • May remove years of stains in just one week
  • Designed for sensitive teeth
  • Less time-consuming than whitening strips

Cons:

  • Not designed to whiten implants, caps, etc.
  • May not be as fast as other methods
  • Must remember to use consistently for best results
Was $25On Sale: $20You Save 20%
See it!

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Headphones, Active Noise Cancelling, Wireless Charging 22 Hours Battery Life - True Black
Skullcandy

Pros:

  • Wireless with 22 hours of battery life
  • Active noise canceling
  • Tile tech makes it easy to track down lost headphones

Cons:

  • Mod White colorway is a little more expensive than True Black
  • Take up much more space than earbuds
  • Don't come with case
Was $135On Sale: $98You Save 27%
See it!

Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Rj9506S Metal Aviator Sunglasses, Arista/Dark Green, 52 mm
Ray-Ban

Pros:

  • Aviator designs look great on all face shapes
  • UV protection coating
  • Multiple available colors

Cons:

  • Still pricier than smaller, cheaper brands
  • Might be too small for some people
Was $77On Sale: $56You Save 27%
See it!

Eomenie One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit

Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout High Waisted Bathing Suit Wrap Tie Back 1 Piece Swimsuit Pink Color Block
Eomenie

Pros:

  • Super flattering cut
  • Adjustable straps and tie back
  • Many color and pattern options

Cons:

  • May need assistance when adjusting
  • Bust padding is not removable
  • Different pricing throughout options
Was $40On Sale: $12You Save 70%
See it!

HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair

HomePop Velvet Swoop Arm Accent Chair, Tan
HomePop

Pros:

  • Available in many colors and patterns
  • Over $250 off
  • Super soft

Cons:

  • Only supports up to 250 pounds
  • Swoop arm rests don't provide as much support as others
  • Will arrive unassembled
Was $410On Sale: $145You Save 65%
See it!

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights

Movido Wrist and Ankle Weights | 1 lb each (2 per set) | Adjustable Workout Weights for Women and Men | Perfect for Yoga, Walking, Pilates, Hiking, Aerobics, Movement (Sage)
Movido

Pros:

  • Sweat- and waterproof
  • Adjustable sizing
  • Comes with two

Cons:

  • Only available in 1 lb
  • One reviewer noted they couldn't take them as a carry-on item on a plane
  • Could need an adjustment period to get used to wearing them
Was $50On Sale: $36You Save 28%
See it!

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson

Pros:

  • A most-wanted vacuum brand
  • Up to 40 minutes of run time between charges
  • Two-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support

Cons:

  • Still pricy compared to other brands
  • May not have enough battery life for a large house
  • Docking station requires putting holes in wall
Was $470On Sale: $348You Save 26%
See it!

Bronax Pillow Slippers

BRONAX House Slides for Women and Men Size 10 Pillow Soft Foam Home Shower Bathroom Slippers Sandals for Male Female Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole 42-43 Brown
BRONAX

Pros:

  • Unisex sizing
  • 16 color options
  • Can use hair dryer to mold to your foot shape!

Cons:

  • Each size covers two sizes — not super exact
  • Could shrink or become deformed if left in sun for too long
  • No width options
Was $36On Sale: $24You Save 33%
See it!

Flexitol Heel Balm

Flexitol Heel Balm, Rich Moisturizing & Exfoliating Foot Cream, Original Version, 4 Oz
Flexitol

Pros:

  • May address rough texture, deep cracks and more in feet
  • Could show results in one day
  • Over 13,000 reviews

Cons:

  • Two-pack isn't on sale
  • Mixed reviews on the scent
  • Could have prettier packaging
Was $14On Sale: $10You Save 29%
See it!

Looking for more incredible markdowns? Make sure to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!