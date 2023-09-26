Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
It’s back! Amazon Prime Day is making a return for fall 2023, this time under the name of Prime Big Deal Days. Same concept, different name, all of the excitement!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
Whether you’re changing up your home decor for fall and winter, shopping for holiday gifts or grabbing the kitchen upgrade you’ve been wanting for years, you can start shopping the best early Prime Day home deals now!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Home Deals
Best Early Prime Day Cleaning Deals
Spring cleaning is a popular concept, but considering we spend more time indoors in the colder months, this is a great time to grab must-haves like a powerful new vacuum or air purifier on sale!
- Afloia Air Purifier for Large Room — was $130, now $70!
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum — was $750, now $580!
- Jade Active Broom and Dustpan Set — was $35, now $20!
- Hesain Toilet Brush (2-Pack) — was $30, now $14!
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop — was $90, now $60!
Best Early Prime Day Decor Deals
Even just a few small decor touches can change up the vibe of your home. Some new wall art or a fresh pair of throw pillow covers could be just what your space has been craving!
- Puthiac Boho Wall Art Set of 3 — was $44, now $25!
- Sullivans Ceramic Jug Vase Set — was $35, now $16!
- Mecatny Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers — was $23, now $9!
- Homedics Tabletop Fountain — was $35, now $28!
- Rozato Tabletop Fire Pit — was $70, now $40!
Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals
Did you know that Amazon is a treasure trove of amazing, high-quality furniture? You can find everything from living room furniture to a new bed — all on major, major sale!
- Yaheetech Accent Barrel Chair — was $125, now $70!
- Zinus Vivek Deluxe Wood Platform Bed Frame — was $319, now $277!
- ECR4Kids 5-Compartment Mobile Storage Cabinet — was $180, now $68!
- I-aplus LED Nightstand Set of 2 — was $259, now $143!
- Evajoy Lift Top Coffee Table — was $260, now $199!
Best Early Prime Day Kitchen and Dining Deals
Have you been thinking about buying an air fryer for years and years? Do you want a classy new serving set so you can impress holiday guests? You’ll definitely want to check out these deals!
- Imarku 16-Piece Knife Set — was $301, now $120!
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer — was $130, now $99.99!
- ChefSofi Charcuterie Cheese Board Set — was $72, now $50!
- Cobalance Wine Chiller — was $130, now $104!
- Trival Cooking Cutting Boards, 3-Pack — was $23, now $13!
