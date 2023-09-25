Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Don’t want to wait until summer for the next Amazon Prime Day? No need! The Prime Big Deal Days event is making its debut for fall 2023, and it’s your chance to shop what we’re calling Prime Day 2.0.

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

While the sale is technically just two days, early deals have already begun to show up on the site. Revamping your wardrobe for fall, winter and beyond? Shop the best early Prime Day clothing deals below!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Clothing Deals

Best Early Prime Day Sweater Deals

Sweater weather is here, and for many of us, it’s our favorite time of year. Stocking up on knits can quickly become expensive, but Amazon has amazing finds from turtlenecks to cardigans currently on sale!

Best Early Prime Day Dress Deals

Whether you need a cute, casual dress for the pumpkin patch or a fancier frock for a fall wedding, you’ll have your pick of plenty of gorgeous options while shopping early Prime Day deals!

Best Early Prime Day Pant Deals

We’re storing our shorts away for a while and switching to pants. Looking for new jeans? Want to try out some corduroy trousers? We have some can’t-miss deals for you below!

Best Early Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals

Jumpsuits make getting dressed in the morning a piece of cake. Whether you prefer a tighter fit or a looser, flowier piece, we have deal options ready for you to shop now!

