Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Don’t want to wait until summer for the next Amazon Prime Day? No need! The Prime Big Deal Days event is making its debut for fall 2023, and it’s your chance to shop what we’re calling Prime Day 2.0.
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
While the sale is technically just two days, early deals have already begun to show up on the site. Revamping your wardrobe for fall, winter and beyond? Shop the best early Prime Day clothing deals below!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Clothing Deals
Best Early Prime Day Sweater Deals
Sweater weather is here, and for many of us, it’s our favorite time of year. Stocking up on knits can quickly become expensive, but Amazon has amazing finds from turtlenecks to cardigans currently on sale!
- BTFBM Slouchy Knit Cardigan — was $48, now $19!
- Etcyy Striped Batwing Sweater — was $55, now 37!
- Caracilia Long Turtleneck Sweater — was $53, now $30!
- Prettygarden Henley Sweater Top — was $38, now $30!
- BTFBM Cross Wrap Crop Pullover Sweater — was $54, now $37!
Best Early Prime Day Dress Deals
Whether you need a cute, casual dress for the pumpkin patch or a fancier frock for a fall wedding, you’ll have your pick of plenty of gorgeous options while shopping early Prime Day deals!
- BerryGo Boho Velvet Wrap Maxi Dress — was $65, now $49!
- Anrabess Slim-Fit Sweater Dress — was $60, now $43!
- Likely Faux-Leather Carolyn Dress — was $258, now $50!
- CCToo 3/4 Sleeve Shirt Dress — was $40, now $32!
- Versear Bohemian Maxi Dress — was $43, now $29!
Best Early Prime Day Pant Deals
We’re storing our shorts away for a while and switching to pants. Looking for new jeans? Want to try out some corduroy trousers? We have some can’t-miss deals for you below!
- Minibee Cropped Corduroy Pant — was $60, now $33!
- Ododos Wide Leg Lounge Pant — was $50, now $27!
- HDLTE Wide-Leg Jean — was $80, now $42!
- Kyerivs Cinch Bottom Sweatpant — was $50, now $28!
- Laovanin Wide-Leg Linen Culotte — was $53, now $40!
Best Early Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals
Jumpsuits make getting dressed in the morning a piece of cake. Whether you prefer a tighter fit or a looser, flowier piece, we have deal options ready for you to shop now!
- Prettygarden Short-Sleeve Wrap Jumpsuit — was $51, now $39!
- Glamaker Bodycon Playsuit — was $43, now $25!
- Picaurshe Ribbed Long-Sleeve Jumpsuit — was $31, now $21!
- Kay Sinn Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit — was $51, now $25!
- Mopoin High-Waist Jumpsuit — was $29, now $11!
Looking for more? Shop more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!