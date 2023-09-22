Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and 11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute faves for under $50 below — all the way down to under $20!
Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50
We’ll start you off with the highest-priced picks for this list, as this is an excellent time to nab the bigger items on your wish list — like new headphones or giftable jewelry — for less.
Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones
Why We Love It
- Over 21,000 reviews
- Minimal sound bleed
- Professional-grade materials
Bonewst Portable Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser
Why We Love It
- Three-in-one product
- Waterproof
- Cordless
Cymula Weighted Blanket, 60
Why We Love It
- Interior ties for pairing with a duvet
- Breathable layers
- Non-toxic glass beads
Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set
Why We Love It
- Four-piece set for beautiful stacking
- Comes in a lovely gift box
- Premium crystal bangle
Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush
Why We Love It
- May lead to 40% less frizz
- Compatible in over 200 countries
- Oval design for lifted roots and more body
Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $40
As we dive down to lower prices, we can find everything from healthy pantry must-haves to fun and colorful toys. Don’t skip over these limited-time offers!
KOS Organic Superfood Protein Powder
Why We Love It
- Vegan chocolate flavor
- 20g of protein per serving
- Contains 12 vitamins and minerals
- Over 13,000 reviews
Andy & Natalie Quilted Bomber Jacket
Why We Love It
- Perfect for fall
- Many color options
- Pockets
Ulalov Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Why We Love It
- Chic design
- Boils water in three to four minutes
- Stainless steel, zero plastic
Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror
Why We Love It
- Three color modes
- 360-degree rotation
- Perfect for makeup and selfies
Klobroz Marble Run Building Blocks
Why We Love It
- Non-toxic, eco-friendly materials
- Fun for the whole family
- Could help children develop motor skills
Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $30
The prices are dipping lower — and we’re all about it. It’s not often you can find highly-rated bedding or a super stylish tote for under $30!
Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert
Why We Love It
- Over 59,000 reviews
- Down alternative — hypoallergenic
- Box-stitch design prevents filling from clumping or shifting
Heysong Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Why We Love It
- Waterproof
- 40 hours of playtime
- LED lights
Nectar Hydration Packets
Why We Love It
- Zero calories
- Sugar-free
- Flavored with organic fruit
Montana West Tote Bag
Why We Love It
- Vegan leather
- Extra detachable zipper pouch
- Great color selection
Meoky 40oz Tumbler
Why We Love It
- Trendy look for less
- Helps keeps drinks cold (or hot)
- Non-slip base
Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $20
You might think the cheapest deals would be the worst, but items like this Bluetooth eye mask and gorgeous wellness set beg to differ. Shop fast, as these picks could sell out before Prime Big Deal Days!
LC-Dolida Sleep Mask With Bluetooth Headphones
See it!
- A comfortable way to fall asleep listening to music/podcasts
- Contoured eye cups
- Wireless
DWTS Danweitesi Glass Cups With Lids
Why We Love It
- Four-pack
- Comes with glasses, lids and straws
- Dishwasher-safe
Ofun Bath Bombs Gift Set
Why We Love It
- Comes with five bath bombs and four candles
- Organic ingredients and natural essential oils
- Great for gifting
Apsvo Chunky Gold Earrings
Why We Love It
- On-trend teardrop design
- Hypoallergenic
- Lightweight
Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer
Why We Love It
- Addresses pores and wrinkles
- Velvety finish
- Designed to help minimize excess sebum
