Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50

By
best-prime-day-2023-deals-under-50
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and 11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute faves for under $50 below — all the way down to under $20!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $50

We’ll start you off with the highest-priced picks for this list, as this is an excellent time to nab the bigger items on your wish list — like new headphones or giftable jewelry — for less.

Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones

prime-day-headphones
Audio-Technica

Why We Love It

  • Over 21,000 reviews
  • Minimal sound bleed
  • Professional-grade materials
Was $70On Sale: $49You Save 30%
See it!

Bonewst Portable Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser

Portable Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser - 3 in 1 Combo, Water Picks for Teeth Cleaning Kit, 7 Modes Irrigation for Adults Home Travel
BONEWST

Why We Love It

  • Three-in-one product
  • Waterproof
  • Cordless
Was $70On Sale: $48You Save 31%
See it!

Cymula Weighted Blanket, 60

CYMULA Weighted Blanket for Adults 20lbs 60"x 80" Queen Size Light Grey Weighted Blankets for 180-220 lb
CYMULA

Why We Love It

  • Interior ties for pairing with a duvet
  • Breathable layers
  • Non-toxic glass beads
Was $60On Sale: $44You Save 27%
See it!

Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set

Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set, AK/1470
Anne Klein

Why We Love It

  • Four-piece set for beautiful stacking
  • Comes in a lovely gift box
  • Premium crystal bangle
Was $150On Sale: $44You Save 71%
See it!

Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush

Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush,Dual Voltage Blow Dryer Brush Volumizer & Negative Ionic One-Step Hot Air Brush in One for European Travel Salon Blowout Oval Brush International Travel Version
PLAVOGUE

Why We Love It

  • May lead to 40% less frizz
  • Compatible in over 200 countries
  • Oval design for lifted roots and more body
Was $80On Sale: $49.98You Save 38%
See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $40

As we dive down to lower prices, we can find everything from healthy pantry must-haves to fun and colorful toys. Don’t skip over these limited-time offers!

KOS Organic Superfood Protein Powder

KOS Vegan Protein Powder Erythritol Free, Chocolate - Organic Pea Protein Blend, Plant Based Superfood Rich in Vitamins & Minerals - Keto, Dairy Free - Meal Replacement for Women & Men, 28 Servings
KOS

Why We Love It

  • Vegan chocolate flavor
  • 20g of protein per serving
  • Contains 12 vitamins and minerals
  • Over 13,000 reviews
Was $50On Sale: $37You Save 26%
See it!

Andy & Natalie Quilted Bomber Jacket

andy & natalie Women's Quilted Jacket Long Sleeve Zip up Raglan Bomber Jacket with Pockets
andy & natalie

Why We Love It

  • Perfect for fall
  • Many color options
  • Pockets
Was $42On Sale: $34You Save 19%
See it!

Ulalov Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Ulalov Electric Gooseneck Kettle Ultra Fast Boiling Hot Water Kettle 100% Stainless Steel for Pour-over Coffee & Tea, Leak-Proof Design, Auto Shutoff Anti-dry Protection, 1200W-0.8L, Matte Black
Ulalov

Why We Love It

  • Chic design
  • Boils water in three to four minutes
  • Stainless steel, zero plastic
Was $47On Sale: $32You Save 32%
See it!

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror

BWLLNI Lighted Makeup Mirror Hollywood Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights, Touch Control Design 3 Colors Dimable LED Bulbs, Detachable 10X Magnification, 360°Rotation, White.
BWLLNI

Why We Love It

  • Three color modes
  • 360-degree rotation
  • Perfect for makeup and selfies
Was $60On Sale: $39.98You Save 33%
See it!

Klobroz Marble Run Building Blocks

Marble Run Building Blocks, 145 PCS Classic Big Blocks STEM Toy Bricks Set Kids Race Track Compatible with All Major Brands Bulk Bricks Set for Boys Girls Toddler Age 3,4,5,6,7,8+
Klobroz

Why We Love It

  • Non-toxic, eco-friendly materials
  • Fun for the whole family
  • Could help children develop motor skills
Was $48On Sale: $34You Save 29%
See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $30

The prices are dipping lower — and we’re all about it. It’s not often you can find highly-rated bedding or a super stylish tote for under $30!

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert - Quilted White Comforters Queen Size, All Season Down Alternative Queen Size Bedding Comforter with Corner Tabs
Bedsure

Why We Love It

  • Over 59,000 reviews
  • Down alternative — hypoallergenic
  • Box-stitch design prevents filling from clumping or shifting
Was $42On Sale: $25You Save 40%
See it!

Heysong Portable Bluetooth Speaker

HEYSONG Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Wireless Outdoor Speakers, IPX7 Waterproof, 40H Playtime, TF Card, Loud Stereo Sound for Beach, Boat, Pool, Camping, Bike, Shower, Gifts for Men
HEYSONG

Why We Love It

  • Waterproof
  • 40 hours of playtime
  • LED lights
Was $33On Sale: $28You Save 15%
See it!

Nectar Hydration Packets

Nectar Hydration Packets - Electrolytes Powder Packets - No Sugar or Calories - Organic Fruit Liquid Daily IV Hydrate Packets for Hangover & Dehydration Relief and Rapid Rehydration (Lemon 30 Pack)
Nectar

Why We Love It

  • Zero calories
  • Sugar-free
  • Flavored with organic fruit
Was $35On Sale: $25You Save 29%
See it!

Montana West Tote Bag

Montana West Tote Bag for Women Purses and Handbags Top Handle Satchel Purse Large Shoulder Handbag MWC-C021BK
Montana West

Why We Love It

  • Vegan leather
  • Extra detachable zipper pouch
  • Great color selection
Was $40On Sale: $26You Save 35%
See it!

Meoky 40oz Tumbler

Meoky 40oz Tumbler with Handle, Leak-proof Lid and Straw, Insulated Coffee Mug Stainless Steel Travel Mug, Keeps Cold for 34 Hours or Hot for 10 Hours (Sky)
Meoky

Why We Love It

  • Trendy look for less
  • Helps keeps drinks cold (or hot)
  • Non-slip base
Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $20

You might think the cheapest deals would be the worst, but items like this Bluetooth eye mask and gorgeous wellness set beg to differ. Shop fast, as these picks could sell out before Prime Big Deal Days!

LC-Dolida Sleep Mask With Bluetooth Headphones

LC-dolida Sleep Mask with Bluetooth Headphones Bluetooth Sleep Mask Sleep Headphones,3D Eye Mask for Sleeping Mask Music Sleeping Headphones for Side Sleepers Meditation Gifts Gadgets for Men Women
LC-dolida

See it!

  • A comfortable way to fall asleep listening to music/podcasts
  • Contoured eye cups
  • Wireless
Was $40On Sale: $18You Save 55%
See it!

DWTS Danweitesi Glass Cups With Lids

DWTS DANWEITESI Glass Cups with Lids and Straws 4pcs,16oz Iced Coffee Cups with Lids-Beer Drinking Glasses Set of 4,Clear Cups as Coffee Bar Accessories Gifts House Essentials
DWTS DANWEITESI

Why We Love It

  • Four-pack
  • Comes with glasses, lids and straws
  • Dishwasher-safe
Was $22On Sale: $17You Save 23%
See it!

Ofun Bath Bombs Gift Set

Bath Bombs Gift Set for Women, 5 Color Large Bubble Bathbombs Essential Oil with 4pcs Scented Candles, Fizzy Spa for Moisturizing Skin, Idea Valentine's, Birthday Gifts for Wife Mother Friends Kids
OFUN

Why We Love It

  • Comes with five bath bombs and four candles
  • Organic ingredients and natural essential oils
  • Great for gifting
Was $40On Sale: $17You Save 58%
See it!

Apsvo Chunky Gold Earrings

Apsvo Earring Dupe Chunky Silver Hoop Earrings for Women, Tear Drop Dangle Earrings，Teardrop Lightweight Water Drop Earrings for Women Girls Fashion Trendy Hypoallergenic Jewelry
Apsvo

Why We Love It

  • On-trend teardrop design
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Lightweight
Was $15On Sale: $12You Save 20%
See it!

Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer

TOUCH IN SOL No Pore Blem Primer, 1.01 fl.oz(30ml) - Face Makeup Primer, Big Pores Perfect Cover, Skin Flawless and Glowing, Instantly Smoothes Lines, Long Lasting Makeup's Staying
Touch in Sol

Why We Love It

  • Addresses pores and wrinkles
  • Velvety finish
  • Designed to help minimize excess sebum
Was $18On Sale: $14You Save 22%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-big-deal-days

Related: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days! What We Know and the Best Early Deals

amazon-embryolisse-cream

Related: This 6-in-1 Luxury Moisturizer With 24,000 Reviews Is Now 42% Off

rich-girl-fall-fashion

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Picks With Rich Girl Vibes — And Low Prices

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories