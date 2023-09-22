Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day is making a return in 2023! This time around, it’s going by Prime Big Deal Days — but you can essentially expect the same iconic event: 48 hours of mega-deals for Prime members only!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10 and 11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

Don’t want to wait to shop? No need to! Early Prime Day deals have begun to drop. Shop our absolute faves for under $50 below — all the way down to under $20!

Best Early Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $50

We’ll start you off with the highest-priced picks for this list, as this is an excellent time to nab the bigger items on your wish list — like new headphones or giftable jewelry — for less.

Cymula Weighted Blanket, 60 Why We Love It Interior ties for pairing with a duvet

Breathable layers

Non-toxic glass beads Was $60 On Sale: $44 You Save 27% See it!

Anne Klein Women's Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set Why We Love It Four-piece set for beautiful stacking

Comes in a lovely gift box

Premium crystal bangle Was $150 On Sale: $44 You Save 71% See it!

Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush Why We Love It May lead to 40% less frizz

Compatible in over 200 countries

Oval design for lifted roots and more body Was $80 On Sale: $49.98 You Save 38% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $40

As we dive down to lower prices, we can find everything from healthy pantry must-haves to fun and colorful toys. Don’t skip over these limited-time offers!

KOS Organic Superfood Protein Powder Why We Love It Vegan chocolate flavor

20g of protein per serving

Contains 12 vitamins and minerals

Over 13,000 reviews Was $50 On Sale: $37 You Save 26% See it!

Andy & Natalie Quilted Bomber Jacket Why We Love It Perfect for fall

Many color options

Pockets Was $42 On Sale: $34 You Save 19% See it!

Ulalov Electric Gooseneck Kettle Why We Love It Chic design

Boils water in three to four minutes

Stainless steel, zero plastic Was $47 On Sale: $32 You Save 32% See it!

Bwllni Lighted Makeup Mirror Why We Love It Three color modes

360-degree rotation

Perfect for makeup and selfies Was $60 On Sale: $39.98 You Save 33% See it!

Klobroz Marble Run Building Blocks Why We Love It Non-toxic, eco-friendly materials

Fun for the whole family

Could help children develop motor skills Was $48 On Sale: $34 You Save 29% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $30

The prices are dipping lower — and we’re all about it. It’s not often you can find highly-rated bedding or a super stylish tote for under $30!

Bedsure Queen Comforter Duvet Insert Why We Love It Over 59,000 reviews

Down alternative — hypoallergenic

Box-stitch design prevents filling from clumping or shifting Was $42 On Sale: $25 You Save 40% See it!

Montana West Tote Bag Why We Love It Vegan leather

Extra detachable zipper pouch

Great color selection Was $40 On Sale: $26 You Save 35% See it!

Meoky 40oz Tumbler Why We Love It Trendy look for less

Helps keeps drinks cold (or hot)

Non-slip base Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $20

You might think the cheapest deals would be the worst, but items like this Bluetooth eye mask and gorgeous wellness set beg to differ. Shop fast, as these picks could sell out before Prime Big Deal Days!

LC-Dolida Sleep Mask With Bluetooth Headphones See it! A comfortable way to fall asleep listening to music/podcasts

Contoured eye cups

Wireless Was $40 On Sale: $18 You Save 55% See it!

Ofun Bath Bombs Gift Set Why We Love It Comes with five bath bombs and four candles

Organic ingredients and natural essential oils

Great for gifting Was $40 On Sale: $17 You Save 58% See it!

Touch in Sol No Pore Blem Primer Why We Love It Addresses pores and wrinkles

Velvety finish

Designed to help minimize excess sebum Was $18 On Sale: $14 You Save 22% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

