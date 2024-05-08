Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there were a true test for the comfort of clothes, it would be spending a full day at a theme park. I mean, imagine it: You’re walking for miles around a park, getting in and out of rides, you never know if the weather will be rainy or hot — it truly puts your outfit to the test. Well, we officially found a pair of joggers that even passes the “day at a theme park” test — and they’re only $30 on Amazon.

By looking at their fabric and design, you’d think the Soothfeel High Waisted Athletic Joggers were literally created for a day at the theme park or for traveling in general. Starting out with their fabric, they’re made of a high-quality nylon and spandex blend that has a yoga pant feel that reviewers say is “comfortable and flattering.”

Get the Soothfeel High-Waisted Athletic Joggers With Zipper Pockets for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: These Affordable Linen Pants Completely Upgraded My Summer Wardrobe If you were to ask any professional stylist to name one must-have summer fashion staple, they wouldn’t tell you jean shorts or even a standard tank top. Instead, they’d say “anything linen.” The lightweight fabric has become a warm-weather wardrobe cornerstone for much more than its breathability — whether it’s made into a breezy button-up, […]

Their design however, is what really seals the deal in terms of their effectiveness. Firstly, they feature an elastic waistband at the top, making these pants easy to slide on and also helping them sit comfortably at the belly. They feature a jogger silhouette with cuffed ankles at the bottom, which makes them suitable for being out in public. But to top it off, they have pockets on both sides for carrying things like your keys, your phone, Chapstick and Kleenex — and even a secret pocket in the back if you need something to stay extra secure or want to hide something valuable like your wallet.

Don’t just take my word for it though. These pants’ comfort and quality have been confirmed by thousands of Amazon shoppers. They’ve been slowly moving up the charts in the Bestsellers for Women’s Activewear Leggings department, now with over 2,400 five-star reviews. We have to assume that many of those shoppers are prepping for summer vacations and travels, since over 300 pairs of these pants have been purchased in just the last month.

This shopper, who called the joggers their “new favorite pair of pants,” said that they “fit in the waist like yogas” and, beyond that, are “just very cute joggers.” “The material is thin, but not see through,” they said. “They are great for traveling, they don’t wrinkle. I wore them in a Disney park for the entire day. They don’t stretch out, they don’t pill (I hate that). And they have pockets!”

Related: Get the Scandi-Girl Look With 18 Comfy European-Inspired Trouser Pants If you haven’t heard of Scandi-girl style, your fashion world is about to change. Simply put, the Scandi-girl style is a new style some European (not just Scandinavian) women are rocking that perfectly balances masculine and feminine fashion. It includes oversized blazers, button-down shirts, pops of color, denim, minimalist designs and you guessed it, high-waisted […]

Beyond just being overall great pants, they’re also incredibly customizable. Made for people of all body types and heights, they come in sizes XS-XXL and three different heights including petite, regular and tall. You’ll be happy to know that if you end up loving them, you can get them in several colors, as they come in 22. Plus, at just $30, reviewers say they’re “worth buying multiples.”

See it: Get the Soothfeel High-Waisted Athletic Joggers With Zipper Pockets for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Soothfeel here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!