Cassie‘s legal team has reacted to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ apology video following the newly-released footage of him physically assaulting her in 2016.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt,” Meredith Firetog, a partner at Wigdor LLP, said in a Sunday, May 19, statement to Us Weekly. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Several hours earlier Diddy, 54, said in a social media statement that he was “truly sorry” for his “inexcusable” actions.

“I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” he said via Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Related: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Ex Cassie's Relationship Timeline Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Sean “Diddy” Combs and ex-girlfriend Cassie weathered many ups and downs during their romance before parting ways for good in 2018. While Cassie (real name Cassandra Ventura) has since married Alex Fine and become a mother, her relationship with Diddy hasn’t stopped making headlines. The New York Times reported in November 2023 […]

Diddy did not address Cassie, 37, directly in his video or any of the previous allegations against him.

CNN obtained the security footage of the former couple on Friday, May 17. Diddy could be seen pushing over and kicking Cassie, in front of an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles. In the clip, Cassie (full name is Casandra Ventura) walked toward the elevator while wearing a hoodie and carrying a bag. Diddy was then spotted running out of a hotel room after Cassie, wearing a towel around his waist and socks.

Meeting Cassie at the elevator, Diddy appeared to yank her to the ground by the hood of her sweatshirt before kicking her, picking up her bags and attempting to drag her back to the room. Cassie proceeded to get up and make a call on a hotel phone located near the elevator.

Upon returning her bags to the room, Diddy returned to the elevator and appeared to shove Cassie into a corner and throw an object in her direction. The video did not feature any audio.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, shared in a statement to Us on Friday. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The security camera footage seemingly corroborates allegations Cassie made against her ex in a November 2023 lawsuit, which accused Diddy of raping and sexually abusing Cassie throughout their on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. The court documents also referred to Cassie as a “victim of sex trafficking,” claiming the alleged abuse took place in both hotels and Diddy’s homes across the country. Diddy denied the allegations at the time.

The case was settled one day after filing. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie told Us in a statement through Wigdor. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy was accused of physical and sexual assault by several other individuals before his homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security in March in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, said in a March 26 statement to Us. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

Dyer’s statement continued: “There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.