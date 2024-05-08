Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are two things Kelly Clarkson is known for: her incomparable singing abilities and her striking personality — which she displays both on her daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. One of her recent show ensembles also showcases her knack for sleek, pretty fashions.

On April 15, Clarkson took to the spotlight on her show wearing a pair of height-defying peep-toe platforms and the most adorable dress from Anthropologie. Leave it to Us to find her exact dress that’s available to shop right now!

This By Anthropologie Colorblock Polo Midi Dress is so sleek and gorgeous! It has the cutest polo-style dress — with long sleeves — and it’s in this stunning blue color that will grab your eye and become a complement magnet for you. Further, the dress uses a viscose and nylon fabric for a stretchy, sturdy and shiny alternative.

This chic little dress is easy to wear, and it’s the perfect spring-into-summer option that will help you exude rich mom energy no matter the season. To style it, you could pair it with flat sandals and a bold bag from a brand like Tory Burch for a polished look. Or, you could rock it with heels and sunglasses for a sophisticated, elevated ensemble. This dress has an XXS to XL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this versatile dress, one Anthropologie reviewer said, “This dress is a dream- top quality, sleek, flattering fit, great style. It runs a bit large, but it will depend on how much of a bodycon fit you’re comfortable with. Don’t hesitate on this one. Gorgeous.” Another reviewer added, “Gorgeous dress – I love the design, colors, and bodycon fit!”

So, if you’re looking for a way to stay pretty and effortless this spring and summer during the hottest weather, this Kelly Clarkson-approved dress could do the trick!

