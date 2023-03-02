21 Best Transitional Dresses to Style for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s officially March, so the countdown is on! Spring is less than three weeks away. We finally made it! Our wardrobe is about to seriously blossom, just like all the flowers we planted in the fall. We’re beyond ready to break out breezy dresses made with flowy fabric. It’s time to twirl!

The only problem is, it’s not quite warm enough to rock lightweight sundresses. So, we’ve been on the mission to track down the best transitional dresses that we can wear from winter into spring. Below are our top 21 picks, organized into different categories based on style and silhouette. Stay warm while embracing the new season in these weather-friendly frocks!

21 Transitional Dresses From Winter to Spring

Long-Sleeve Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Pretty in polka dots! Accented with velvet trim and a ruffled hem, this black dress with subtle polka dot print is perfect for any season.

2. We Also Love: Think pink! We’re smitten with this pink floral ruffled mini dress for spring.

3. We Can’t Forget About: Need a classy frock you can take from happy hour to a housewarming party? This teal satin mini dress with a collared neckline is a comfy-chic.

Boho-Chic Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Featuring a smocked waist and a flowy fit, this Free People maxi dress is a spring dream. We’re already planning on packing it for our next vacation.

5. We Also Love: Complete with flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice and a tiered skirt, this boho maxi dress is a soft staple for spring.

6. We Can’t Forget About: Looking for an easy everyday maxi dress with short sleeves? Almost every review calls this frock flattering and comfortable!

Swing Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re just a little bit obsessed with this puff-sleeve mini dress with 3/4-length sleeves. There are 17 different colors to choose from!

8. We Also Love: Swing into spring in this flowy floral mini dress that is brand-new this season!

9. We Can’t Forget About: Adorned with Swiss dots, this airy long-sleeve mini dress also comes in a variety of colors.

Bodycon Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Searching for a cocktail dress for a late winter or early spring function? Shoppers say that this stunning long-sleeve lace bodycon dress is surprisingly comfortable.

11. We Also Love: Featuring a ruched bodice and off-the-shoulder neckline, this fitted midi dress from Reformation is a sultry showstopper!

12. We Can’t Forget About: In the winter, rock this ruched long-sleeve mini dress with over-the-knee boots. And in the spring, opt for white sneakers or sandals instead.

Puff-Sleeve Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This printed puff-sleeve midi dress looks so much more expensive than it is! Such a gorgeous statement piece.

14. We Also Love: Little black dress! With a wrapped bodice and open back, this flowy midi dress is a wardrobe essential for winter, spring, summer or fall.

15. We Can’t Forget About: We’re majorly crushing on this puff-sleeve tiered midi dress! Taste the rainbow with a selection of 15 different shades.

Knit Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re saying ‘yes’ to this dress! This tie-waist long-sleeve knit sweater dress is fashion-forward and flattering.

17. We Also Love: Stay warm in early spring with this Reformation sleeveless sweater dress.

18. We Can’t Forget About: Comfort and tummy control? Say less! This knit dress from Reformation features a wrap skirt and waist belt to snatch your shape.

Floral Wrap Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Florals for spring? Groundbreaking! Stay vibrant in this purple floral long-sleeve maxi dress.

20. We Also Love: Available in a variety of colors, this long-sleeve ruffled wrap dress is a year-round must-have.

21. We Can’t Forget About: Flower power! This floral frock with a ruffled high-low hem is a flowy favorite for spring.

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!