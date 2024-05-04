Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we love Tory Burch! The brand is known for its sleek luxe vibes that exude rich mom energy effortlessly. What’s more, now that spring is here, it’s the perfect time to freshen up your sandals rotation. We found the cutest platform sports sandals — from Tory Burch — that are 25% off now at Nordstrom — so hurry and get them now!

The Tory Burch Kira Slingback Sports Platform Sandals will capture your heart because they’re so comfy and fashion-forward. These sandals feature a genuine leather upper and insole and have a chunky platform sole for added height. This silhouette comes splashed with the Tory Burch branding and has three straps for added comfort and support.

Get the Tory Burch Kira Slingback Sport Platform Sandal for $209 (was $278) at Nordstrom!

To style these sandals, you could throw them on with a flouncy dress and a bold bag for a look that exhibits your knack for contrast and juxtaposition. Or, you could rock them with a T-shirt and jeans for a relaxed, slightly sporty vibe.

We love these sandals because they’re so eye-catching due to their shiny polka dot design that feels sophisticated yet fun. Further, these shoes come in five colors and have a 5 to 10 size range.

In regards to these chunky sandals, a Zappos reviewer gushed, “Honestly, the most comfortable shoe I’ve purchased in a long time. I’m able to pair these with so many outfits.” One more reviewer added, “These are super comfy shoes you can easily style. I received so many compliments.”

Furthermore, spring and summer are perfect seasons for acquiring and wearing new sandals. If you want a new luxe pair with a rugged vibe, these Tory Burch sandals could become your new favorites — snag them while you can!

