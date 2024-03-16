17 Dainty Lace-Up Sandals To Kick Off Spring on the Right Foot

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Sandals are easy shoes to make a statement with. Whether you like flip flops, gladiator sandals, or fun platform designs, they’re undoubtedly some of the most fun kins of shoes to wear. And they’re some of the best types of shoes to wear when spring rolls around. So if you truly want to be ready for warm weather, you’re going to probably want to add some of these styles to your closet. But not just any sandals: you’re going to want to look for lace-up versions!
Lace-up sandals are super versatile, super fashionable, and perfectly breezy. They go great with just about anything, especially if you’re heading out in a new spring dress or another fun outfit you’ve been waiting to show off in. But if you’ve never shopped for them before, we’ve got plenty of great choices for you to choose from below. Whether you want something dressy or a pair of casual lace-up options, we’ve got you covered.
17 Dainty Lace-Up Sandals To Kick Off Spring
1. Luxury Lace-Ups: These strappy block high heel sandals come in fun metallic colors and lace up your calf – just $40!
2. Beautiful Beige: Step into these tan strappy sandals for a sexy yet understated look – just $46!
3. You’re a Jewel: These gold-toned sandals look great tied down low or up high – just $40!
4. Simply Black: Slip into these black cord lace-up sandals for a fun look that’ll go with anything – just $22!
5. Cushioned: You’ll love walking around in these super cushiony sandals with lace-up sides – just $50!
6. Strapped: These strappy lace-up sandals have thicker laces that look and feel like cushioning against your leg – just $50!
7. White Out: Lace up these plain white sandals for a fun look whether you wear them to Easter brunch or with your favorite dress – just $22!
8. Goldenrod: Check out these funky gold-toned sandals for a unique look to go with anything in your closet – just $24!
9. Beautifully Braided: These sleek lace-up sandals have braided cords that won’t break unexpectedly, so you can trust them not to snap – just $27!
10. Pretty in Pink: Slip into these block platform sandals with an eye-popping pink hue for your Barbie era – just $40!
11. Kitten Heel: You’ll love the small lift these sandals with tiny heels give you when you’re out and about –just $30!
12. Hit the Arena: These lace-up sandals go all the way up to your knees, just like a gladiator – just $12!
13. So Knotty: Try out these crochet wrap sandals for a truly boho look that can soften your look – just $20!
14. Spiral Staircase: Tie up these wrap-around sandals with one single thread and look absolutely iconic – just $39!
15. Slide-Like: You can slip into these lace-up shoes like they’re slides, and they’re just as comfortable – just $34!
16. Gladiatorial: The toe-separating thread in these sandals looks great with the thin wrap – just $17!
17. Rhinestoned: You’ll shine in these rhinestone-encrusted wraps on these gorgeous sandals – just $37!