Protect Your Feet From Heel Pain With These Pillow-Soft Orthopedic Flip-Flops

No pain, no gain? Not when it comes to our footwear! We’ve never understood why some choose to suffer in uncomfortable shoes for the sake of style. Blisters, bunions and broken ankles just aren’t worth it!

Flip-flops are a summer staple. And yet, while these flat sandals may seem harmless, they actually pose multiple health risks. According to Healthline, flip-flops can cause heel pain (including plantar fasciitis), blisters, shin splints and sprained ankles. It might be time to toss out your old pair of thong sandals and upgrade to orthopedic flip-flops with better arch support! We just discovered slip-resistant platform pillow sandals that will protect your feet from potential pain. Keep scrolling to shop these top-rated shoes from Amazon!

Get the Shevalues Orthotic Flip Flops for Women Pillow Soft Recovery Thong Sandals Summer Beach Shoes with Arch Support for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Treat your feet to cushioned comfort with the Shevalues Orthotic Flip Flops for Women. Crafted with built-in arch contour, these thong sandals cradle your feet like a squishy hug. You’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds! These lightweight flip-flops provide shock absorption and support, helping to relieve foot pain. Plus, the anti-skid outsole offers traction so your foot stays in place on slick surfaces.

And if you’re concerned about fashion, just know that these orthopedic flip-flops get our style seal of approval! Available in seven cool colors, the minimalist rubber style almost reminds us of the popular Yeezy sandals. Comfy-chic!

Still not sure about these orthopedic sandals? Let’s call us in customer feedback! One shopper said that wearing these flip-flips is “like walking on pillows.” Dreamy! Another reviewer reported, “These orthopedic flip flops are great and affordable. I recently purchased OOFOS flip flops at $60, yet these were only $30 and are a better product.” We love a good deal! And one shopper gushed, “This shoe is so comfortable, the fit is perfect, and the arch just couldn’t be better. With all of this, I did not expect the shoe to be attractive, but it is both comfortable and attractive.”

While you can clearly rock these flip-flops to the pool or the beach in warmer weather, you can also kick it in these sandals while running errands or hanging around the house. Easy to slip on when you’re on the go, these orthopedic shoes will leave you footloose and fancy-free.

