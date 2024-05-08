Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Every now and then, my schedule gets a little busier than I anticipated. I took a peek at my calendar and realized I’d be traveling two back-to-back weekends this month. I’m heading to Texas for a baby shower and then I’ll be home for less than a week before I’m headed to a family reunion in North Carolina. I’m prioritizing comfort since I’ll be running in and out of airports.

Related: I’m Banishing Boring Blouses Since I’ve Found My New Pleated Fave On occasion, I have to dress in plain, “respectable” blouses. Be it a nice dinner, a meeting, or an upscale occasion, the dress code turns from my fun and whimsical style to that of a decent, respectable young woman with plain colors and appropriate designs. But I’ve long been tired of dolling myself up with […]

Typically, I wear joggers or leggings with a graphic T-shirt and an oversized cardigan while I’m traveling. It keeps me comfortable when I’m waiting in lengthy TSA lines and running through terminals due to last-minute gate changes. While I love signature travel look, I’ve decided to elevate my airport uniform with the help of a bestselling two-piece set on Amazon.

Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Set for just $46 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

I look forward to serving rich mom vibes, courtesy of Anrabess’ Two-Piece Set. It features a knit sweater and flowy trousers for an effortlessly refined ensemble. The ribbed pullover sweater has a chic square pocket detail. It’s made from a butter-soft fabric that will keep me warm if the temp gets a little chilly on the airplane.

The trousers are just as impressive. They have a casual, oversized fit and look so chic on. I love the cuffed detailing at the ankles. Plus, they have a slight pleat for an added touch of sophistication. Much to my delight, the trousers have two large functional pockets, perfect for storing my phone and boarding pass.

I’m snagging this set in the khaki white style and plan to rock it with a pair of chunky dad sandals that like Birks and a pair of socks, so I don’t have to walk through security barefoot. It comes in 24 other monochromatic shades. From army green to rust and hot pink, there are so many styles to choose from.

Rave reviews from savvy Amazon shoppers influenced my decision to snag this set. “I love every detail of this outfit from its trendy look to its cozy matching pieces,” one five-star reviewer noted. “It’s charming, elegant, and comfortable, making it a perfect combination of style and practicality,” they continued. “This coordinated set let’s you express your style with its fashionable design.”

Whether you’re jet-setting like I am this spring and summer or you’re just looking for a comfortable and stylish new set to add to your collection, you should check out this bestseller. Snag it while it’s still on sale for just $46.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Anrabess Two-Piece Set for just $46 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.