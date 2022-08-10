Kick Up Your Heels With 7 Products That Make Shoes So Much More Comfortable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Footloose and fancy-free! How many times have you hobbled around in shoes that were more pain than gain? No pair of pumps is worth the agony of cuts and blisters! On more than one occasion, we’ve found ourselves in the plot of Cinderella where the shoe doesn’t quite fit. Maybe the heel is a little loose or the shoe lacks proper support. No matter the cause, we need a solution stat!

Insert: these heel grips, ball-of-foot cushions and shoe pads that prevent feet from slipping and blisters from forming. Now you’ll be able to attend special events without dreading the dance floor. Comfort is only a click away with these game-changing products from Amazon!

These Pain Relief Orthotics

The doctor is in! Leave it to Dr. Scholl’s to help treat our feet. With over 14,000 reviews, these pain relief orthotics are clinically proven to relieve plantar fasciitis, heel spurs and general heel aggravation.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Heel Pain Relief Orthotics for just $13 (originally $16) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Heel Cushion Grips

We’re head over heels for these top-rated heel grips! Simply peel off these shoe stickers and place them onto the backs of your shoes. As one shopper said, “Solved my ‘between sizes’ issue that I have with fitting into most shoes.”

Get the Matie Fix Heel Grips Liner Cushions Inserts for Loose Shoes for just $8 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Metatarsal Pads

Crafted from gel and covered in cloth, these soft metatarsal pads will protect the balls of your feet from pain. These supportive shoe inserts have accrued over 10,000 reviews!

Get the Walkize Metatarsal Pads for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Heel Cushion

Dr. Scholl’s, you’ve done it again! Designed with the brand’s iconic blue gel, these heel cushions provide all-day shock absorption to relieve heel discomfort.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Comfort Heel Cushions for Women for just $7 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Ball-of-Foot Cushion

These ball-of-foot gel cushions help prevent your toes from scrunching and your feet from sliding forward. Specifically designed for high heels, these inserts work especially well with open-back pumps.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Ball of Foot Cushions for High Heels for just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These High Heel Relief Insoles

High heels getting you down? These Dr. Scholl’s gel insoles shift the pressure off the balls of your feet. The slim clear-gel design will be virtually invisible in your shoes.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Stylish Step High Heel Relief Insoles for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Plantar Faciitis Inserts

These silicon heel gels give your feet more arch support to help relieve heel pain. Each pack comes with three pairs of plantar fasciitis inserts!

Get the Armstrong Amerika Gel Heel Cups Plantar Fasciitis Inserts for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

