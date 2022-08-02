These Dr. Scholl’s Slip-On Sneakers Are Beyond Comfy — On Sale Now for 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Does anyone else keep that one pair of slip-on shoes by the front door just in case of emergency? Not a real emergency, of course, more like a running-late-and-need-to-head-out-the-door-ASAP type of situation. And then there are those times when we need some grab-and-go footwear to throw away the trash or pick up the mail. In general, we’d rather not waste time tying shoelaces or squeezing our feet into complicated crevices — we opt for easy on-and-off access instead. But just because we prefer a quick fix doesn’t mean we want to sacrifice style along the way! Trust Us, it’s possible to find fashionable sneakers that slide on fast.

In fact, we just found them! Dr. Scholl’s has created a slip-on shoe that may just rival all the other options on the market. Famous for orthopedic footwear, you already know that these kicks are going to be ultra-comfy — but they’re also stylish to boot! An everyday essential that goes with practically any outfit. Bonus: These sneakers are currently on sale for 50% off! You heard us — half off. These deals don’t come around that often, so sprint on over to Amazon to snag these shoes now!

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Luna Sneaker starting at just $35 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Luna Sneaker is the solution to our age-old struggle with sneakers. These casual kicks are lightweight and easy to put on, thanks to the lack of laces. The flexible construction and stretch fit allow the shoe to move with you for optimum movement. And the cushioning provides ample comfort and support! Plus, these shoes come in a variety of neutral shades.

While these sneakers look luxe, they’re actually crafted with faux leather and suede. Made from recycled materials, these shoes are extremely eco-friendly. Saving money and saving the environment at the same time!

Shoppers are simply smitten with these slip-on sneakers. “These shoes are SO comfortable and stylish,” one reviewer declared. “I wear them with a pair of no-show [socks]. I wanted a pair of shoes that were both professional and comfortable but also sleek and not bulky — these deliver exactly.” Another customer gushed, “Love these shoes for everyday wear! This is definitely my go-to sneaker now. Cute and comfortable!” And this review confirmed that Dr. Scholl’s has once again delivered with comfort: “These were comfy out of the box, especially with the memory foam insole. I have ankle issues and only wanted shoes that offered a little cushioning and arch support, which these do. They are versatile and go with dresses, jeans, pants and shorts.”

You really can style these shoes with almost any outfit — boyfriend jeans, a cotton mini dress or sweatpants. Run — don’t walk — to score these Dr. Scholl’s sneakers on sale from Amazon!

