You Can Rock These Adorable Summer Slides in 2 Stylish Ways

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s no escaping slide sandals in the summer! We adore them all — from the athletic styles to the more refined versions that can be dressed up for any occasion on the calendar. The versatility of the classic two-strap design is a must for any wardrobe, and you can find a version at any retailer — but what if you want a pair that’s a little bit different than the norm?

We came across a pair of slide sandals from Blowfish Malibu that have the right look with one very important hidden detail: You can not only wear them as a slip-on shoe, but you can also adjust them to rock as a slingback sandal!

Get the Blowfish Marge sandals with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

Here’s how these sandals work — wear them as is right out of the box, or take the buckle strap and pull it towards the back of the shoe. The result? An instant slingback! This adjustable detail is disguised within the shoe’s design — you won’t even know that this is actually a two-in-one item at first glance!

These sandals are super lightweight, which is ideal for the sweltering summer months. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free, which is a win for any environmentally-conscious shoppers out there. Plus, they require no break-in period, as the sole is molded for optimal arch support. You can walk around in these sandals for hours and hours without feeling any pain or discomfort. Vacation goals! Shoppers say that they immediately knew these shoes were going to be amazing from the moment they slipped their feet into them. As an added bonus, the platform heel provides a nice boost in the height department.

Blowfish Marge (Pomegranate Die Cut)

Get the Blowfish Marge sandals with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

You can score these sandals in a bright coconut white shade and a bold red hue, both of which are made for the summer. Reviewers are thrilled with their versatility — you can dress them up by teaming them with cute sun dresses, or rock a more casual look with denim cutoffs and a staple tee. Not only are shoppers ecstatic with their sandal purchase, they’re considering coming back for more — with a price point like this, who could resist?

See it: Get the Blowfish Marge sandals with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the shoe styles from Blowfish Malibu and shop all of the women’s sandals available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!