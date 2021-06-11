These Keds X Kate Spade Sneakers Are the Ultimate Summer Shoe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

What pair of sneakers do you prefer to wear in the summertime? The obvious choice would be some tried-and-true white kicks, but we’re here to help you change it up. You can rock your cream-colored staple sneaks all year long, but there are certain seasonal options that only thrive in the warmer months. That’s why we found a pair that couldn’t be more perfect for the sweltering days of summer!

Imagine your favorite pair of espadrilles — but redesigned in sneaker form. That’s exactly what these brand new shoes that just launched as a part of the Keds X Kate Spade collaboration offer — and we’re completely infatuated!

Get the Keds X Kate Spade New York Triple Up KS Woven sneakers with free shipping for $100, available from Zappos!

These shoes combine all of the best elements of both casual sneakers and espadrilles. The upper portion of the shoe has a woven design that’s lined with classic canvas, which totally reminds Us of the traditional jute-wrapped espadrille heel, and the rest boasts the sleek design of Keds’ signature tennis shoes. Best of all, these sneakers have a modern twist thanks to their two-inch platform sole! We also adore the bold ivory shade and the touches of gold hardware detailing, including the classic Kate Spade logo on the back of the heel.

If you’re in the market for a pair of elevated sneakers to wear in the summer, look no further than these Keds! They’re ultra-comfortable, but they have an elegant flair that we haven’t seen in many other everyday shoes. They’re just as versatile as a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths or Nike Air Force 1s, but are still seriously unique.

You can team these shoes with casual outfits, like a pair of jeans and a T-shirt — but of course, your favorite floral maxi or even a sultry bodycon number will look just as chic! If we could dream up the ultimate summer sneaker, they would look exactly like this pair of amazing kicks that are available at Zappos now!

