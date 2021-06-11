These Stylish Sandals Secretly Have Incredible Arch Support

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Confession: Shoe shopping is unquestionably one of our biggest vices and greatest passions. Personally, we like to think of shoes as anything but frivolous — the right pair is an investment piece. The great thing about shoes is that they’re always going to fit, which is why we don’t feel bad if we splurge on a pair or two when the mood strikes Us!

Now that summer is here, we’re naturally in the market for some chic new sandals. But we’re not just looking for any average pair — we need an option that’s built to last and will make our feet feel fabulous 24/7. That’s exactly why we think we struck gold with these sleek sandals from Vionic!

Get the VIONIC Kendra sandals with free shipping for $120, available from Zappos!

Here’s the scoop — these leather sandals have gorgeous interwoven straps that feature neutral tones. With the combo of black, camel brown and cream leather, these sandals will go with literally anything in your closet. Plus, the touch of snakeskin print is the cherry on top. While we loved these sandals at first glance, there’s so much more to them than initially meets the eye!

Many similar sandals on the market have a basic flat sole, and some might offer a tiny heel in the back. But these Vionic sandals are equipped with their signature trademarked sole that’s perfectly shaped to the contours of your feet, which leaves you with some of the most impressive arch support of your life. The best part? You would never be able to tell just how supportive these sandals are by looking at them, which is why we’re completely obsessed with these shoes!

Get the VIONIC Kendra sandals with free shipping for $120, available from Zappos!

Shoppers describe the arch support as “excellent,” and note that their comfort level is superior. It’s exactly what they have come to expect from Vionic. The brand has a slew of supportive styles that are easy on the feet, but these sandals might be our favorite yet! The expertly disguised support and their timeless style join forces to create an absolutely unbeatable summertime shoe. We’re teaming them with denim cutoffs, flowy boho maxi dresses and wide-leg pants until the season is done. Oh, and by the time next summer rolls around, they’re going to look just as fresh — and feel even better!

See it: Get the VIONIC Kendra sandals with free shipping for $120, available from Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more comfortable shoe styles from VIONIC and shop all of the women’s sandals available from Zappos!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!