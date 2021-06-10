These Might Be the Most Stylish Orthopedic Sandals on Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Orthopedic shoes and sandals don’t have the most stylish reputation, and that’s a fashion fact. When you think of an orthopedic shoe that’s easy on the feet, they don’t tend to be the most flattering. But many people have to take their foot problems into consideration when shopping for shoes, and why should style be sacrificed for comfort? It doesn’t have to be!

Here’s the secret: You don’t have to shop for footwear that specifically falls into the “orthopedic” category. There are plenty of fashion-forward options that will still support your feet! Sure, it can take time and require research, which is why the Shop With Us team is here to do the dirty work. We just found a pair of adorable sandals that reviewers confirm will provide all of the orthopedic support that you need!

Get the Blowfish Brixy sandals (originally $45) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at $39, available from Zappos!



These sandals from Blowfish Malibu are the ultimate summer shoe that you can wear with pretty much anything! They go with shorts, dresses, skirts and so much more. They’re a platform sandal, so you will still benefit from added height without the discomfort of wearing a pair of heeled sandals. We adore their strappy look, but our favorite aspect of the design is the elastic criss-cross straps. Your feet will be able to move freely while feeling secure at the same time — genius!

You won’t find these shoes in any type of health-related category, but we did some digging in the reviews and learned that they’re actually ideal for anyone who deals with foot pain! One shopper who struggles with plantar fasciitis claims these shoes help them throughout their daily life while also providing a hefty dose of style in the process. Wins all around!

These sandals come in three different color options: Black, brown and gold with a hint of leopard print. They’re all solid options, but the latter may be our favorite. Even if you aren’t dealing with any serious foot issues, a supremely comfortable shoe is always a good idea — especially in the summertime. You’ll be ready to do any activity under the sun with these sandals on your feet!

