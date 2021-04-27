21 Dresses That Will Visually Elongate Your Legs to New Lengths

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few key things we always look for when buying a new dress. Do we feel comfortable in it? Do we love the color and/or pattern? Is it figure-loving and flattering? And, perhaps most importantly, how do our legs look in it?

We love pieces that make our legs look like they go on for miles and miles. Anything we put on that makes us feel like supermodels ready to storm the runway is definitely a win in our book. There are plenty of different dress styles that can have this effect, but finding pieces that actually fit all of your requirements can be tricky. That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 elongating dress picks worth checking out!

21 Dresses That Will Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: On this KILIG dress, the waist starts high and so does the slit — making your legs look longer than ever!

2. We Also Love: For a fire beach or party look, this Mintsnow dress is an unbeatable choice with its elongating double slits!

3. We Can’t Forget: This YESNO dress has an ultra-flowy fit, and that means no one can tell where your legs actually begin. The seam just below the bust definitely helps suggest that they’re longer than long!

Midi Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: The handkerchief hem on this Vince Camuto dress has downward facing points, allowing the eye to naturally flow down the legs rather than making a harsh cut!

5. We Also Love: This fitted CMZ2005 dress‘ narrow column of buttons and center slit create a long, clean line effect!

6. We Can’t Forget: This Madewell dress‘ super high-waisted design means you’re all legs, baby!

Mini Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The airy, voluminous silhouette of this short FANCYINN dress leaves room for your legs to stretch on down and take center stage!

8. We Also Love: The surplice hem of this popular BTFBM dress seamlessly creates an elongating illusion. We also love the flattering ruching!

9. We Can’t Forget: Having tiers start at the natural waist and end high up on the thigh is another ingenious way to visually lengthen your legs. This BB Dakota by Steve Madden dress knows what we’re talking about!

Wedding-Guest Dresses

10. Our Absolute Favorite: That side slit? The ruffle effect reaching down past the hem to draw out the legs? This Knitee dress means business!

11. We Also Love: Black tie affair? This II ININ dress is an affordable option that will leave even those in wildly expensive dresses envious!

12. We Can’t Forget: When you’re wearing this floral Lulus dress, you might even show up the bouquet!

Lounge Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Contrary to popular belief, comfy lounge looks can be cute and chic, and this HUSKARY dress‘ long length and vertical tie-dye details will have you looking tall and fabulous!

14. We Also Love: Take a nightgown and make it stylish and you have this Ekouaer dress, ready for both bedtime and Sunday morning brunch!

15. We Can’t Forget: Simple, sweet and impossibly soft, this Amazon Essentials dress can be worn for movie night at home or styled in plenty of different ways for when you go out!

Designer Dresses

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This asymmetrical slip dress by Diane von Furstenberg is figure-loving in every way!

17. We Also Love: This tie-shoulder Tory Burch dress is so cute thanks to its smocked top and long, tiered skirt!

18. We Can’t Forget: This Coach Outlet yoke dress has such a colorful, beautiful pattern, and there are even metallic lurex threads for a little shimmer!

Cutout Dresses

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Cutouts are majorly on trend at the moment, and this surplice hem Acelitt dress proves why. Can we talk about that stunning sunset gradient version? Gorgeous!

20. We Also Love: Beachy and beautiful, this ebossy dress is a must — period!

21. We Can’t Forget: Want to show a little skin and play with some sharp angles? This BEAGIMEG dress is our pick!

