11 Dainty Camis That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If someone showed Us an empty closet and asked us to fill it using a limited number of hangers, one of the first things we’d add would be some nice cami tops. Regardless of whose wardrobe we’re building and what their personal style is, camis can always fit in, and when you shop the right ones, their versatility will lead to so many different types of outfits!

A pretty, dainty cami is truly a closet essential. The undershirt kind is great, but we love ones that make style statements all on their own. We’ve picked out 11 affordable options that we absolutely adore — so let’s get to them!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Lark & Ro Camisole Top

This smooth and flowy cami beautifully showcases minimalist fashion. It has a scoop neckline, spaghetti straps and a straight hem that can be tucked or left loose. We picked this piece because it can truly be worn with everything — from simple jeans and sneakers to a glimmering skirt and high heels. Dress it up, dress it down, wear it all around!

Get the Lark & Ro Camisole Top for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. This Jessica Simpson cami has a pretty lace trim and a gorgeous floral print!

3. Whether you have a fancy occasion coming up or just want to elevate a daily look, this silk-blend Miqieer cami is the way to go!

4. Now this shimmery, sparkly GRACE KARIN cami is reserved for party time!

5. No fashionista’s wardrobe is truly complete without a little velvet, and this SheIn cami is here to provide!

6. How cool is the accented neckline of this Shawhuwa cami?

7. With buttons, a cropped hem and a tie front, this summery MakeMeChic cami is cute in every way!

8. This Yii ouneey cami is all lace everything and would be just perfect for a super romantic date night!

9. If you like a little extra drape to your clothing, this pleated chiffon Cyanstyle cami is a lovely choice!

10. This AlvaQ cami has a surplice design for a flattering, almost wrap-style effect!

11. Hello, floral! This GOORY cami is covered in blooming flowers, making it just perfect for spring!

Looking for more? Shop all tanks and camis at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!