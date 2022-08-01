Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everything old is new again! Lately, we feel like we’ve been transported back to the ‘90s and early 2000s in a time machine. Y2K fashion is in, from baby tees to low-rise jeans. We’re all about embracing a trend, but we’re perfectly fine keeping some vintage pieces in the past. One old-school look we’re more than happy to get on board with? Retro-inspired sneakers. Effortlessly cool, these iconic kicks will never go out of style. You can dress them down with sweatpants or dress them up with skirts. Scroll down to shop our five favorites from Zappos!

These New Balance Sneakers

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: New Balance sneakers are the new shoe of the moment. Just check out this long list of celebs who have been rocking the brand! While we usually recommend the classic grey style for your sneaker starter pack, we adore this pop of pink for summer.

Get the New Balance Classics 997H for just $90 at Zappos!

These Retro Reebok Sneakers

Nothing says retro quite like Reebok. These low-top sneakers are crisp, cushioned and comfy. The all-white design goes with everything, making this timeless sneaker an everyday essential.

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather for just $80 at Zappos!

These Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Don’t judge a book by its cover, but you can judge this sneaker by its name! The Vans Old Skool Core Classics are, in fact, both old-school and classic. Around since 1966, these casual skate shoes have now become a staple in celebrities’ closets, including the one and only Kim Kardashian!

Get the Vans Old Skool Core Classics for just $70 at Zappos!

These Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

These Stan Smith Adidas sneakers are a modern take on the tennis classic. Serve your best lewk in these fresh kicks. They’re sleek, stylish and sporty.

Get the Adidas Originals Stan Smith for just $95 at Zappos!

These Puma Suede Sneakers

Another retro style that really takes Us back? These Puma suede sneakers. Why are we suddenly getting emotional remembering our childhood? Elevate your shoe collection with these smooth sneakers.

Get the Puma Suede Classic XXI for just $70 at Zappos!

