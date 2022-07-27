Stylish Sneakers! 5 Comfy Kicks You Can Dress Up or Down

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When it comes to shoes, comfort is key! The best moment of any wedding is when we can kick off our heels and hit the dance floor barefoot instead. These days, sneakers are the new stilettos. Even at the nicest establishments, sneakers reign supreme. In fact, lately we feel overdressed when we’re wearing pumps!

But clearly not all sneakers are meant for social settings. So, we rounded up our top five styles that you can take from your neighborhood walk to your night out on the town. Whether you’re running errands or running into friends, these shoes will keep you comfy while looking chic. Perfect for work, travel and everything in between! These kicks are everyday essentials.

These New Balance Classics

You can’t go wrong with these New Balance Classics! The ultimate street style shoes, these iconic sneakers have gone from Dad to rad.

Get the New Balance Classics 574 Core for just $85 at Zappos!

These Animal Print Running Shoes

Run — don’t walk — to snag these Adidas sneakers! Featuring an subtle animal print design, these stretch-knit running shoes will instantly elevate your ensemble.

Get the Adidas Originals Swift Run W for just $63 (originally $85) at Zappos!

These Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars

I’ve been a loyal Converse customer for a long time. Between the sleek style and the comfy fit, it doesn’t get more classic than these versatile sneakers. And this white pair is a closet staple that goes with everything!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox for just $55 (originally $60) at Zappos!

These Reebok Lifestyle Sneakers

My stylish friend Natalie recently told me that Reebok sneakers are the trendy shoes of the moment. Makes sense — tennis fashion is in! These Reebok lifestyle sneakers are a cushioned classic that will never go out of style.

Get the Reebok Lifestyle Club C 85 for just $75 at Zappos!

These Vans Old-Skool Sneakers

If you keep up with the Kardashians, then you know that Kim Kardashian has been sporting Vans sneakers for years! So naturally, we want to score these Old Skool kicks for ourselves.

Get the Vans Old Skool for just $70 at Zappos!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!