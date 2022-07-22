Back in Stock! Shop These Sustainable Sneakers Before They Sell Out Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The one that got away! But we’re not talking about romance — we’re talking about retail. Have you ever fallen in love with a particular piece, only to find out that it sold out before you had a chance to snag it for yourself? It’s a tale as old as time: star-crossed shoppers!

We know this scenario hits home for anyone who tried to score the Cariuma Pantone Summer Colors Collection. These three sneakers in vibrant shades sold out fast. But great news! The Bright Pink, Violet and Tangerine styles are back again, so now is your second chance at a match made in shoe heaven.

Fall head over heels for these sustainable sneakers, crafted from consciously-made canvas. Bonus: For every pair of shoes purchased, Cariuma will plant a pair of trees in the rainforest. Add a pop of color to your closet while also helping the environment when you shop these popular sneakers! And get free express shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME for a limited time.

These Bright Pink Sneakers

Pretty in pink! Look on the bright side with these bright pink sneakers, a trendy color for the season. The Plastics may have only worn pink on Wednesdays in Mean Girls, but we wear pink any day of the week. These comfy shoes are so feminine and fun, elevating any outfit from drab to fab!

Get the OCA Low Bright Pink Canvas for just $79 at Cariuma! Free express shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

These Violet Sneakers

Pantone’s 2022 Color of the Year is a similar shade, so these violet sneakers are right on trend. The color of royalty, this purple pair is fit for a queen. If you’re like Us, then your shoe collection mostly consists of neutral tones. Add a splash of color to your wardrobe with these cool kicks! You’ll be getting compliments left and right.

Get the OCA Low Violet Canvas for just $79 at Cariuma! Free express shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

These Tangerine Sneakers

Orange you glad we discovered these tangerine sneakers? (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.) The beauty of this shade is that it’s almost a nude — in other words, it goes with everything. If color isn’t really your thing, then these orange kicks are a great way to introduce some saturation to your closet.

Get the OCA Low Tangerine Canvas for just $79 at Cariuma! Free express shipping with the code RIGHTONTIME!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!